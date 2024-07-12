Chael Sonnen slams Daniel Cormier for suggesting Tom Aspinall can still sabotage planned Jones vs. Miocic fight: “Is he drunk?”
Chael Sonnen has questioned Daniel Cormier for suggesting Tom Aspinall could still interrupt the planned Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic showdown.
As we know, Tom Aspinall is the interim UFC heavyweight champion. At UFC 304 in Manchester, he’ll defend that title against Curtis Blaydes. The Englishman is considered to be the favorite, but regardless of whether or not he wins, he’s unlikely to go up against Jon Jones in his next outing.
Why? Because the undisputed champ has his eyes set on a showdown with Stipe Miocic. Some feel as if he’s holding up the division, but Jones and the UFC aren’t going to budge.
After Daniel Cormier recently suggested that an Aspinall win at UFC 304 could change the plan, Chael Sonnen responded.
Sonnen laughs off Cormier’s Aspinall claim
“Is he (Cormier) drunk? Did he hurt his head? Did he fall off a ladder or something like this? Is he working on a comedy routine? I ask because he thinks that Tom Aspinall, with a proper victory, could take Stipe’s fight against Jon Jones away,” Sonnen said. “He can’t be serious, right?! He said with a proper performance, gotta be an absolute drubbing…Aspinall’s gotta go out there in front of his people and whip Curtis Blaydes, and there could be such an uprising by you, the crowd, that UFC would have no choice but to give Tom the fight.
“There’s no way he believes that, right? Sometimes you say things and it’s on accident. In a normal situation you’d cut, edit that out, give me another shot. But, you’re live. And you look back and go, ‘That’s not at all what I meant.’ I’m assuming that’s what happened here,” Sonnen continued. “There’s nothing that can be done to Curtis Blaydes that would be worse than what happened to Sergei. And there is no amount of eyes on this match that is going to have the focus and the interest, thus making a victory potentially by Tom more incredible. To act as though that could interfere with a contractual agreement on a fight…what in the blue hell are you talking about?!”
