Chael Sonnen slams Daniel Cormier for suggesting Tom Aspinall can still sabotage planned Jones vs. Miocic fight: “Is he drunk?”

By Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024

Chael Sonnen has questioned Daniel Cormier for suggesting Tom Aspinall could still interrupt the planned Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic showdown.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

As we know, Tom Aspinall is the interim UFC heavyweight champion. At UFC 304 in Manchester, he’ll defend that title against Curtis Blaydes. The Englishman is considered to be the favorite, but regardless of whether or not he wins, he’s unlikely to go up against Jon Jones in his next outing.

Why? Because the undisputed champ has his eyes set on a showdown with Stipe Miocic. Some feel as if he’s holding up the division, but Jones and the UFC aren’t going to budge.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier explains how Tom Aspinall could sabotage Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “Could you imagine?”

After Daniel Cormier recently suggested that an Aspinall win at UFC 304 could change the plan, Chael Sonnen responded.

Sonnen laughs off Cormier’s Aspinall claim

“Is he (Cormier) drunk? Did he hurt his head? Did he fall off a ladder or something like this? Is he working on a comedy routine? I ask because he thinks that Tom Aspinall, with a proper victory, could take Stipe’s fight against Jon Jones away,” Sonnen said. “He can’t be serious, right?! He said with a proper performance, gotta be an absolute drubbing…Aspinall’s gotta go out there in front of his people and whip Curtis Blaydes, and there could be such an uprising by you, the crowd, that UFC would have no choice but to give Tom the fight.

“There’s no way he believes that, right? Sometimes you say things and it’s on accident. In a normal situation you’d cut, edit that out, give me another shot. But, you’re live. And you look back and go, ‘That’s not at all what I meant.’ I’m assuming that’s what happened here,” Sonnen continued. “There’s nothing that can be done to Curtis Blaydes that would be worse than what happened to Sergei. And there is no amount of eyes on this match that is going to have the focus and the interest, thus making a victory potentially by Tom more incredible. To act as though that could interfere with a contractual agreement on a fight…what in the blue hell are you talking about?!”

Quotes via MMA News

Who do you agree with? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Daniel Cormier Jon Jones Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Anthony Smith

TJ Dillashaw roasts Anthony Smith over “Lionheart” nickname: “Did he give himself that name or what?”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024
Nick Diaz, Cesar Gracie, Jose Garcia, UFC, UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC

NDA Athletic Recovery Coach Jose Garcia claims Cesar Gracie is attempting to sabotage Nick Diaz's training camp for UFC Abu Dhabi

Jeffrey Walter - July 11, 2024

NDA Athletic Recovery Coach Jose Garcia claims Cesar Gracie is attempting to sabotage Nick Diaz’s training camp for UFC Abu Dhabi.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304
UFC

Paddy Pimblett reveals he's fighting out his contract at UFC 304, hints at boxing YouTubers next

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024

Paddy Pimblett will be fighting out his contract when he takes on Bobby Green at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Abdul Razak Alhassan, Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Abdul Razak Alhassan slams 'f*cking b*tch' Dricus du Plessis for Africa comments: "He was living the comfortable life"

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Abdul Razak Alhassan has taken aim at Dricus du Plessis.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler dismisses Dustin Poirier's recent comments: "I'm living rent free"

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes that he’s in the head of Dustin Poirier.

Andre Petroski

Andre Petroski reveals he used to train with Josh Fremd, hopes to get Bo Nickal fight with a win at UFC Denver

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024
Mark Coleman
UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman announces he's back in hospital: "I was so close to being 100%"

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman has announced he is back in the hospital.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300
Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes explains why he doesn't want UFC rematch with Movsar Evloev next: "We’re looking at a completely different fight"

Fernando Quiles - July 11, 2024

Diego Lopes doesn’t have revenge on his mind at the moment.

Tracy Cortez
Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez feels she poses unique challenge to Rose Namajunas ahead of UFC Denver: "It’s putting both of us in a good test"

Fernando Quiles - July 11, 2024

Tracy Cortez feels she can bring on a challenge Rose Namajunas has yet to face at UFC Denver.

Jon Anik
Jon Anik

Jon Anik explains his worry with UFC 304 co-headliner between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes: "I’d like to see some pressure on this heavyweight division to move forward"

Fernando Quiles - July 11, 2024

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik has revealed what situation he’d find to be less than ideal for the winner of Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes.