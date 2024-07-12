TJ Dillashaw roasts Anthony Smith over “Lionheart” nickname: “Did he give himself that name or what?”
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has questioned current UFC fighter Anthony Smith over his ‘Lionheart’ nickname.
As we know, Anthony Smith is a true veteran in mixed martial arts. Throughout the course of his career, he’s fought 58 times, accumulating a record of 38-20. He even managed to get into position for a crack at the UFC light heavyweight championship, falling short in his clash with Jon Jones.
In his most recent outing, he came up short again in a defeat to Roman Dolidze. Now, as he approaches his 36th birthday, many are wondering what’s next for him. He isn’t the oldest of competitors in the light heavyweight division, but he certainly has a lot of miles on him in combat sports.
RELATED: Anthony Smith gets candid about UFC 303 loss: “What the f*** am I doing here?”
Recently, TJ Dillashaw was asked to give his thoughts on Smith – and he wasn’t particularly complimentary.
I present TJ Dillashaw with the sequel: https://t.co/EnMdczANKl pic.twitter.com/ZOXIu6cZrq
— Vinsanity (@beefcake_180) July 10, 2024
Dillashaw questions Smith
“No, never,” Dillashaw answered on JAXXON PODCAST when asked if Smith has what it takes to be a world champion. “Dude, he’s just not good enough. Okay, so, he gives up. Did he give himself that [‘Lionheart’] name or what? He gives up in there.
“The second round, he doesn’t even try to f*cking stand up,” he continued. “Roman’s on his back, he doesn’t even try to stand up. I don’t give a sh*t [if it’s one week’s notice], I’m fighting until I die, dog. I’m fighting with one arm, I’m doing whatever I can.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Regardless of what you think of him as a fighter, nobody can deny that Anthony has given his life to the sport.
What do you believe should be next for Anthony Smith? Is there any chance he could go on a run that ends in a world title shot? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!