TJ Dillashaw roasts Anthony Smith over “Lionheart” nickname: “Did he give himself that name or what?”

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has questioned current UFC fighter Anthony Smith over his ‘Lionheart’ nickname.

As we know, Anthony Smith is a true veteran in mixed martial arts. Throughout the course of his career, he’s fought 58 times, accumulating a record of 38-20. He even managed to get into position for a crack at the UFC light heavyweight championship, falling short in his clash with Jon Jones.

In his most recent outing, he came up short again in a defeat to Roman Dolidze. Now, as he approaches his 36th birthday, many are wondering what’s next for him. He isn’t the oldest of competitors in the light heavyweight division, but he certainly has a lot of miles on him in combat sports.

Recently, TJ Dillashaw was asked to give his thoughts on Smith – and he wasn’t particularly complimentary.