Video | Khamzat Chimaev destroys Russian Influencer with body shots

By Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024

A new video has been released of UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev destroying a Russian influencer with body shots.

Khamzat Chimaev

The curious case of Khamzat Chimaev continues to baffle the mixed martial arts world. On one hand, he’s one of the most exciting fighters in the sport. On the other hand, he’s incredibly inactive. He was scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker just a few weeks ago in Saudi Arabia, but he was forced to pull out. Now, nobody really knows what the immediate future holds for him.

RELATED: Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t want Khamzat Chimaev mentioned in future UFC middleweight title talks: “He hasn’t fought one single ranked middleweight”

He has the potential to become a world champion and that much is obvious. He’s a great wrestler and he’s also proven himself to be a capable striker. Alas, if he can’t string together a handful of wins in quick succession, a lot of fans and pundits will start to forget about him. Chimaev’s last performance came against Kamaru Usman on short notice and even in that fight, he only won by the skin of his teeth.

Now, it appears as if he’s concentrating his attention elsewhere for the time being. How? Well, it looks like he’s busy sparring influencers in a one-minute survival challenge.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mirzo (@08_mirz0)

Chimaev’s strange venture

In the attached clip, Chimaev is going head to head with Russian influencer Mikhail Litvin (a.k.a LITVIN). He has an Instagram following of around 15 million, with a YouTube subscriber count in excess of 12 million. That didn’t help him much in this setting, though, as he fell victim to a brutal beating at the hands of Chimaev.

What do you make of this clip of Khamzat Chimaev? When do you anticipate we will see him compete again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

