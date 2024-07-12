Video | Khamzat Chimaev destroys Russian Influencer with body shots

A new video has been released of UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev destroying a Russian influencer with body shots.

The curious case of Khamzat Chimaev continues to baffle the mixed martial arts world. On one hand, he’s one of the most exciting fighters in the sport. On the other hand, he’s incredibly inactive. He was scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker just a few weeks ago in Saudi Arabia, but he was forced to pull out. Now, nobody really knows what the immediate future holds for him.

He has the potential to become a world champion and that much is obvious. He’s a great wrestler and he’s also proven himself to be a capable striker. Alas, if he can’t string together a handful of wins in quick succession, a lot of fans and pundits will start to forget about him. Chimaev’s last performance came against Kamaru Usman on short notice and even in that fight, he only won by the skin of his teeth.

Now, it appears as if he’s concentrating his attention elsewhere for the time being. How? Well, it looks like he’s busy sparring influencers in a one-minute survival challenge.