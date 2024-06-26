Chael Sonnen feels Jon Jones was right with previous assessment of Sergei Pavlovich: “The biggest fight he’s had in four years is against Islam Makhachev”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Jon Jones’ previous assessment of Sergei Pavlovich.
As we know, Jon Jones is one of the greatest fighters of all time. There are plenty of criticisms that have been thrown his way but in equal measure, he’s also overcome everyone he’s faced off against in the Octagon. At this point, fans are just waiting for an announcement regarding when he’s going to get back in the cage.
In the meantime, heavyweight fighters galore are competing for the chance to get themselves lined up for a title shot. One of those contenders is Sergei Pavlovich who, this past weekend, fell to a second straight loss against Alexander Volkov.
Jones was never enthralled by the idea of taking on Pavlovich when discussing the matter in the past. In a recent video, Chael Sonnen gave his thoughts on that.
Sonnen backs Jones
“The biggest fight he’s had in four years is against Islam Makhachev for the preference of the rankings committee, which comes out every Tuesday at 9 AM. Islam Makhachev has fought back and stood up to Jon Jones more than any heavyweight walking the planet, let that sink in… and meanwhile, your 29-1, six first-round knockouts, stoic, blonde-headed Russian is on a two-fight skid and it sure does make you rethink about what Jon said.”
Regardless of how you view ‘Bones’, nobody can deny his prowess – and it’ll be fascinating to see what happens next in his career.
