UFC 314 Bonus Report: Jean Silva one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

The Octagon returned to Miami for tonight’s UFC 314 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Jean Silva, Bryce Mitchell, Bonus, UFC 314, UFC

The pay-per-view event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring Alex Volkanovski taking on Diego Lopes. The contest proved to be an incredible back and forth affair. Volkanovski came out with a dominant opening round. He continued to control the fight for the majority of round two, but in the final seconds was dropped by a right hand from Lopes. Round three was another good round for the Aussie, but Lopes showed his grit and determination by taking over in round four. The fifth and final round was very competitive, but after twenty-five minutes of action it was clear that ‘The Great’ had outpointed Lopes and would be walking away with the win.

UFC 314 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler. The bout resulted in an absolute dominant performance from Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ used his powerful low kicks and quick jab to smother and control Chandler right from the opening bell. After hurting ‘Iron’ with a knee early in the third round, Pimblett took the fight to the floor and promptly finished Chandler off with some heavy ground and pound. It was an amazing performance from the Liverpool native who seems bound for a top contender fight next.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC 314, Results, Alex Volkanovski, Diego Lopes, Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler, UFC

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 314 main event. Volk ultimately won the contest by way of unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Jean Silva earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Bryce Mitchell (see that here).

Performance of the night: Paddy Pimblett pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round TKO victory over Michael Chander in tonight’s co-headliner (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 314 event in Miami? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC UFC 314

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

Pros react after Alex Volkanovski defeats Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025
Alex Volkanovski, Diego Lopes, UFC 314, Results, UFC
Diego Lopes

UFC 314 Results: Alex Volkanovski defeats Diego Lopes (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 314, Pros react, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Pros react after Paddy Pimblett destroys Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 314 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout featuring Paddy Pimblett taking on Michael Chandler.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 314 Results: Paddy Pimblett finishes Michael Chander (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the lightweight co-main event between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler.

Yair Rodriguez, Patrico Pitbull
UFC

Pros react after Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 314 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated featherweight contest between Yair Rodriguez and Patricio Pitbull.

Yair Rodriguez

UFC 314 Results: Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio Pitbull (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025
Bryce Mitchell, Jean Silva, UFC 314, Pros react, UFC
Jean Silva

Pros react after Jean Silva sleeps Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 314 main card featured a highly anticipated featherweight showdown between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell.

Jean Silva
Jean Silva

UFC 314 Results: Jean Silva stops Bryce Mitchell (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell.

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, UFC
Nikita Krylov

UFC 314 Results: Dominick Reyes KO's Nikita Krylov (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes.

Dan Ige, UFC, UFC Vegas 86, Pros react
UFC

UFC 314 Results: Dan Ige TKO's Sean Woodson (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the featured prelim between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson.