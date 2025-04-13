UFC 314 Bonus Report: Jean Silva one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Miami for tonight’s UFC 314 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The pay-per-view event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring Alex Volkanovski taking on Diego Lopes. The contest proved to be an incredible back and forth affair. Volkanovski came out with a dominant opening round. He continued to control the fight for the majority of round two, but in the final seconds was dropped by a right hand from Lopes. Round three was another good round for the Aussie, but Lopes showed his grit and determination by taking over in round four. The fifth and final round was very competitive, but after twenty-five minutes of action it was clear that ‘The Great’ had outpointed Lopes and would be walking away with the win.

UFC 314 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler. The bout resulted in an absolute dominant performance from Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ used his powerful low kicks and quick jab to smother and control Chandler right from the opening bell. After hurting ‘Iron’ with a knee early in the third round, Pimblett took the fight to the floor and promptly finished Chandler off with some heavy ground and pound. It was an amazing performance from the Liverpool native who seems bound for a top contender fight next.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 314 main event. Volk ultimately won the contest by way of unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Jean Silva earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Bryce Mitchell (see that here).

Performance of the night: Paddy Pimblett pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round TKO victory over Michael Chander in tonight’s co-headliner (see that here).

