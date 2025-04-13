Diego Lopes reacts to UFC 314 loss against Alexander Volkanovski
Diego Lopes is ready to move forward after falling short in his bid for UFC gold.
Lopes had his first UFC title opportunity this past Saturday. His five-round bout with Alexander Volkanovski was contested for the UFC Featherweight Championship. The gold was vacated by Ilia Topuria, which led to Volkanovski vs. Lopes headlining UFC 314 to crown a new 145-pound champion.
Volkanovski defeated Lopes via unanimous decision to become a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion. While the fallen contender was dejected immediately after the score totals were read, he plans on making the proper adjustments.
Diego Lopes is Moving Forward
Diego Lopes addressed his UFC 314 loss to Alexander Volkanovski in a post on X. Lopes expressed gratitude, and he vowed to fix his errors.
“Always with my head held high, a smile on my face. I fell short last night, I failed in a few things. I’ll get back to work, improve, correct the mistakes, and move forward. Thank you all for your support. As I always say, ‘NOTHING HAPPENS.'”
In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Lopes said, “It was an honor to share the Octagon with Alexander Volkanovski, but I will be back.” He also made it clear that he wasn’t surprised by anything Volkanovski did, given that he’s a seasoned veteran. Lopes won’t let the loss deter him from his ultimate goal.
“No, this is a man who’s so experienced in the UFC,” Lopes said. “What a great career he’s had. Today, maybe I came up short, but I can see myself coming back. I have only two years in this organization, and I think I’m going to train better, I’m going to get better, and I’m going to come back and I’m going to be a champion.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Diego Lopes UFC