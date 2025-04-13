Diego Lopes reacts to UFC 314 loss against Alexander Volkanovski

Diego Lopes is Moving Forward

Diego Lopes addressed his UFC 314 loss to Alexander Volkanovski in a post on X. Lopes expressed gratitude, and he vowed to fix his errors.

“Always with my head held high, a smile on my face. I fell short last night, I failed in a few things. I’ll get back to work, improve, correct the mistakes, and move forward. Thank you all for your support. As I always say, ‘NOTHING HAPPENS.'”

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Lopes said, “It was an honor to share the Octagon with Alexander Volkanovski, but I will be back.” He also made it clear that he wasn’t surprised by anything Volkanovski did, given that he’s a seasoned veteran. Lopes won’t let the loss deter him from his ultimate goal.

“No, this is a man who’s so experienced in the UFC,” Lopes said. “What a great career he’s had. Today, maybe I came up short, but I can see myself coming back. I have only two years in this organization, and I think I’m going to train better, I’m going to get better, and I’m going to come back and I’m going to be a champion.”