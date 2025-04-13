Dana White praises Bryce Mitchell following his defeat at UFC 314

UFC president Dana White has praised Bryce Mitchell following his defeat to Jean Silva at UFC 314 last night.

At UFC 314, Bryce Mitchell came up short in his effort to defeat Jean Silva. The two had been feuding back and forth for weeks, with many fans being incredibly excited by the prospect of them clashing in the cage. In the end, their fight didn’t disappoint, with Silva eventually managing to put Bryce to sleep.

RELATED: Bryce Mitchell issues statement following devastating UFC 314 defeat

It was an outcome that some saw coming, whereas others were surprised at how easily Silva was able to deal with Mitchell. As we look ahead to the future, there are far more questions than answers regarding how Bryce is going to bounce back.

In his chat with the media, White praised Mitchell for being able to face the music in the aftermath of his defeat.