Dana White praises Bryce Mitchell following his defeat at UFC 314

By Harry Kettle - April 13, 2025

UFC president Dana White has praised Bryce Mitchell following his defeat to Jean Silva at UFC 314 last night.

Dana White, Bryce Mitchell

At UFC 314, Bryce Mitchell came up short in his effort to defeat Jean Silva. The two had been feuding back and forth for weeks, with many fans being incredibly excited by the prospect of them clashing in the cage. In the end, their fight didn’t disappoint, with Silva eventually managing to put Bryce to sleep.

RELATED: Bryce Mitchell issues statement following devastating UFC 314 defeat

It was an outcome that some saw coming, whereas others were surprised at how easily Silva was able to deal with Mitchell. As we look ahead to the future, there are far more questions than answers regarding how Bryce is going to bounce back.

In his chat with the media, White praised Mitchell for being able to face the music in the aftermath of his defeat.

 

White praises Mitchell

“He’s a grown man, he stood his ground, he came out and faced the media… I’m sure a lot of moments that he had leading up to this fight that his back was against the wall and he stood up like a man and fought.”

For Bryce Mitchell, it’s a case of making some adjustments ahead of what is bound to be a real crossroads moment in his next fight.

What do you want to see for Bryce when it comes to matchmaking? Do you believe he could still be a top contender? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

