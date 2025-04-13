Dana White gushes over Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 314 performance: ‘You can’t doubt the kid anymore’

White Says No One Should Doubt Paddy

During the UFC 314 post-fight press conference, Dana White reflected on Paddy Pimblett’s “Performance of the Night” against his biggest challenge yet (via MMAJunkie).

“People keep counting him out, but he keeps looking better, better, and better every time he shows up,” White told reporters at the UFC 314 post-fight press conference. “Yeah, Paddy Pimblett showed tonight he’s the real deal. Beating Michael Chandler and beating him the way he did, I don’t know how you can’t doubt the kid anymore.”

The UFC boss also made it clear that Pimblett is in for some big fights. White didn’t have a name in mind, but he said “The Baddy” is now in a position to fight top lightweights. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Pimblett name dropped the likes of Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Arman Tsarukyan.

“The Baddy” even called out Dustin Poirier, but showed respect for “The Diamond,” Oliveira, and Gaethje. As far as Tsarukyan goes, Pimblett didn’t have any kind words for the No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight. It’ll be interesting to see who is next for Pimblett, who has raised his stock to an all-time high. At the very least, “The Baddy” will move up to No. 7 on the official UFC lightweight rankings, but he could go as high as No. 5.