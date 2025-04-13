Paddy Pimblett threatens to smack Colby Covington in viral UFC 314 backstage confrontation

Paddy Pimblett and Colby Covington Exchange Words

During Paddy Pimblett’s interview for ESPN, Colby Covington had some words for “The Baddy,” calling him a scrub. Pimblett threatened to slap Covington, and reminded him of his current losing streak.

Many are confused by Covington’s decision to start beefing with Pimblett at this stage of his career. Covington has been struggling at 170 pounds as of late. He also appears to have no plans to move down in weight because he’s told reporters that he doesn’t like being a “weight bully.”

Pimblett figures to get a highly ranked 155-pounder in his next outing. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Pimblett made it clear that he wants a top five opponent next and a title shot if he wins that fight. With his impressive performance against Chandler and his rising popularity, it would be hard to envision the UFC brass not giving Pimblett what he wants.

As for Covington, a matchup against Pimblett is highly unlikely at this time. “Chaos” dropped his most recent outing against Joaquin Buckley to close out the UFC’s final event of 2024. Covington has gone 1-3 in his last four outings and he hasn’t earned a win inside the Octagon since March 2022. Time will tell if Covington can get back on the horse in his next fight.