Pros react after Alex Volkanovski defeats Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Tonight’s UFC 314 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski (27-4 MMA) entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘The Great’ was coming off back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. Prior to those setbacks, the Aussie had earned a TKO victory over Yair Rodriguez in July of 2023.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (26-7 MMA) entered his first career UFC title fight sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega at last September’s UFC 306 event. The 30-year-old had gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2023 ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC 314 main event proved to be an incredible back and forth affair. Alex Volkanovski came out with a dominant opening round. He continued to control the fight for the majority of round two, but in the final seconds was dropped by a right hand from Diego Lopes. Round three was another good round for the Aussie, but Lopes showed his grit and determination by taking over in round four. The fifth and final round was very competitive, but after twenty-five minutes of action it was clear that ‘The Great’ had outpointed Lopes and would be walking away with the win.

Official UFC 314 Results: Alex Volkanovski def. Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Volkanovski vs. Lopes’ below:

If Volk wins I’m about to cook a whole meal at midnight singing tonight will be the night I will fall for you ! — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) April 13, 2025

COME ON VOLK!!

I BELIEVE!!#UFC314 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) April 13, 2025

Volks is looking lethal rn bruh is lock the fuck in 😤😤😤 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 13, 2025

Diego is pacing him self he needs to get reckless — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 13, 2025

19-19 Lopes busted his face #UFC314 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 13, 2025

This rounds gonna be big turning point — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 13, 2025

Is Lopes trying to touch his own chin more times than Volk 😂 I wonder who winning on the stat lol — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) April 13, 2025

Very competitive scrap! I think Volk 29-28 so far. #UFC314 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 13, 2025

2-1. Volk ? — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 13, 2025

Tied 2-2 heading into the final round #UFC314 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 13, 2025

3-1? Volk — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 13, 2025

Volk 1

Lopes 2

Volk 3

Lopes 4 2-2 going into 5 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 13, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Alex Volkanovski defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314:

Volk got that — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) April 13, 2025

Great main event!!! Volks takes the decision. 3 rounds to 2 for Diego. #ufc314 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 13, 2025

That’s the main event you want every ppv. That’s a Miami main event 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 13, 2025

Diego Should’ve fought the whole fight like he did that last minute — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 13, 2025

Congrats to Volk 👏Usman should be inspired by what he just watched and walk that walk #UFC314 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) April 13, 2025

Who would you like to see Alex Volkanovski fight next following his decision victory over Diego Lopes this evening in Miami?