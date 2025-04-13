Pros react after Alex Volkanovski defeats Diego Lopes at UFC 314

By Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 314 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski (27-4 MMA) entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘The Great’ was coming off back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. Prior to those setbacks, the Aussie had earned a TKO victory over Yair Rodriguez in July of 2023.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (26-7 MMA) entered his first career UFC title fight sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega at last September’s UFC 306 event. The 30-year-old had gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2023 ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC 314 main event proved to be an incredible back and forth affair. Alex Volkanovski came out with a dominant opening round. He continued to control the fight for the majority of round two, but in the final seconds was dropped by a right hand from Diego Lopes. Round three was another good round for the Aussie, but Lopes showed his grit and determination by taking over in round four. The fifth and final round was very competitive, but after twenty-five minutes of action it was clear that ‘The Great’ had outpointed Lopes and would be walking away with the win.

Official UFC 314 Results: Alex Volkanovski def. Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Volkanovski vs. Lopes’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Alex Volkanovski defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314:

Who would you like to see Alex Volkanovski fight next following his decision victory over Diego Lopes this evening in Miami?

