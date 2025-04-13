Patricio Pitbull releases statement following debut defeat at UFC 314

By Harry Kettle - April 13, 2025

Patricio Pitbull has released a short statement in the wake of his defeat to Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 in Miami last night.

Patricio Pitbull Freire

For the longest time, fans were wondering what it would look like if Patricio Pitbull made his way over to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The former Bellator star had long since been linked with a move over to the big time and last night, he actually competed inside the Octagon. He went up against Yair Rodriguez, but unfortunately, he didn’t put forward his best showing.

RELATED: Pros react after Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314

He fell to defeat against Rodriguez who is now tipped to fight for the title later this year. As for Pitbull, many have wondered what he’ll do from here. There’s all the potential in the world when it comes to possible match-ups, but you have to wonder how much longer he wants to continue competing.

In the following tweet, Pitbull sent a message out to his supporters who have been there for him every step of the way.

 

Pitbull shows respect

“Congratulations to @panteraufc , we’ll see each other again. I’m injury free and ready to go at any time @ufc . Thank you to all the fans, I’ll make you all proud, you can count on that. #UFC314”

For Pitbull, now is the time for him to prove to the world that he can once again rebound after a big setback.

What do you want to see next for Patricio Pitbull? Will he ever compete for a UFC world title after this? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC

Related

Bryce Mitchell, UFC, MMA

Bryce Mitchell issues statement following devastating UFC 314 defeat

Harry Kettle - April 13, 2025
Colby Covington Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett threatens to smack Colby Covington in viral UFC 314 backstage confrontation

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Paddy Pimblett had a blowup backstage with Colby Covington during UFC 314.

Jean Silva, Bryce Mitchell, Bonus, UFC 314, UFC
UFC 314

UFC 314 Bonus Report: Jean Silva one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

The Octagon returned to Miami for tonight’s UFC 314 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Alexander Volkanovski
Diego Lopes

Pros react after Alex Volkanovski defeats Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 314 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Alex Volkanovski, Diego Lopes, UFC 314, Results, UFC
Diego Lopes

UFC 314 Results: Alex Volkanovski defeats Diego Lopes (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 314, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Paddy Pimblett destroys Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 314 Results: Paddy Pimblett finishes Michael Chander (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the lightweight co-main event between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler.

Yair Rodriguez, Patrico Pitbull
UFC

Pros react after Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 314 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated featherweight contest between Yair Rodriguez and Patricio Pitbull.

Yair Rodriguez
UFC

UFC 314 Results: Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio Pitbull (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Yair Rodriguez and Patricio Pitbull.

Bryce Mitchell, Jean Silva, UFC 314, Pros react, UFC
Jean Silva

Pros react after Jean Silva sleeps Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 314 main card featured a highly anticipated featherweight showdown between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell.