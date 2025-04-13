Patricio Pitbull releases statement following debut defeat at UFC 314

Patricio Pitbull has released a short statement in the wake of his defeat to Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 in Miami last night.

For the longest time, fans were wondering what it would look like if Patricio Pitbull made his way over to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The former Bellator star had long since been linked with a move over to the big time and last night, he actually competed inside the Octagon. He went up against Yair Rodriguez, but unfortunately, he didn’t put forward his best showing.

He fell to defeat against Rodriguez who is now tipped to fight for the title later this year. As for Pitbull, many have wondered what he’ll do from here. There’s all the potential in the world when it comes to possible match-ups, but you have to wonder how much longer he wants to continue competing.

In the following tweet, Pitbull sent a message out to his supporters who have been there for him every step of the way.