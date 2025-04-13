Bryce Mitchell issues statement following devastating UFC 314 defeat

Controversial UFC star Bryce Mitchell has issued a statement following his devastating defeat at UFC 314.

On Saturday night, Bryce Mitchell fell short in his grudge match against Jean Silva. There was a great deal of interest in this contest given the bad blood between the two men, with both promising to put forward a really big performance. In the end, it was Silva who got the job done, putting Bryce to sleep in convincing fashion.

RELATED: Pros react after Jean Silva sleeps Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

In truth, Mitchell was never really in control of the fight. Jean pushed the pace, mixed things up, and he was a constant threat in the submission department. At this point, it’s time for Bryce to go back to the drawing board and really analyze what exactly went wrong here.

In the following statement, Mitchell was honest when addressing his supporters.