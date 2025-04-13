Bryce Mitchell issues statement following devastating UFC 314 defeat
Controversial UFC star Bryce Mitchell has issued a statement following his devastating defeat at UFC 314.
On Saturday night, Bryce Mitchell fell short in his grudge match against Jean Silva. There was a great deal of interest in this contest given the bad blood between the two men, with both promising to put forward a really big performance. In the end, it was Silva who got the job done, putting Bryce to sleep in convincing fashion.
In truth, Mitchell was never really in control of the fight. Jean pushed the pace, mixed things up, and he was a constant threat in the submission department. At this point, it’s time for Bryce to go back to the drawing board and really analyze what exactly went wrong here.
In the following statement, Mitchell was honest when addressing his supporters.
Mitchell reacts to UFC 314 defeat
“I want to thank everybody for their support and let ya’ll know I’m doing just fine,” Mitchell said on Instagram. “Thank God, he protected me. I didn’t lose my teeth. I don’t got no broken bones. So I feel good about that. I fought as hard as I possibly could. I couldn’t have fought any harder. I could have fought smarter.
“I’m going to go make some adjustments but I mean he put me to sleep. I had nothing left to give. I’m happy about that, knowing that I tried my best. But I’ve got to get better. That’s just the lesson learned here, I’ve got to get better.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Bryce Mitchell still has a lot to give in the world of mixed martial arts. With that being said, there are some notable holes that he needs to plug – and quickly.
