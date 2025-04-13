UFC 314 Results: Alex Volkanovski defeats Diego Lopes (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski (26-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘The Great’ is coming off back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. Prior to those setbacks, the Aussie was coming off a TKO victory over Yair Rodriguez in July of 2023.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (26-6 MMA) will enter his first UFC title fight sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega at last September’s UFC 306 event. The 30-year-old has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2023.

Round one of the UFC 314 main event begins and Alex Volkanovski lands a low kick to get things started. He lands another. He attempts a high kick that falls short. Diego Lopes looks for a low kick, but it misses. Volkanovski with a high kick and then a spinning back fist. Lopes answers with a low kick. A big exchange in the pocket. Lopes may have got the better of that. The featherweights trade low kicks. The Aussie looks to clinch, but Lopes rips the body of the former champ and then circles out. Another good exchange, but this time Volkanovski lands a hard right over the top. Lopes misses with a right up the middle. ‘The Great’ with a big left that sends Lopes backwards. Volk with a jab and then he shoots in and scores a takedown. Diego Lopes quickly gets back up but eats a hard knee to the face in the process. Good punches from Volkanovski while Lopes is pressed against the cage. He takes the younger fighter back to the canvas and lands some solid ground and pound to close out the round.

The second round of the UFC 314 main event begins and Diego Lopes looks to come out aggressively. Alex Volkanovski lands a low kick and continues to use good footwork to keep Diego guessing. ‘The Great’ with a calf kick. Lopes counters with a right hook that partially connects. Volkanovski with a nice 1-2. Diego Lopes answers with a left hook. The Aussie with a low kick and then a left hook. Lopes doubles up on his jab. Under two minutes remain in the round. Volkanovski with a pair of low kicks and then a big right hand that sends Lopes flying back into the cage. The former champ with a low kick and then another clean hook. The fighters trade big shots in the pocket. That exchange ends with a big right for the Aussie. A huge right from Diego Lopes sends Alex Volkanovski crashing to the floor. He pops right back up to his feet and then the horn sounds. Wow!

Round three of the UFC 314 headliner begins and Alex Volkanovski appears to have recovered. He lands a nice right hand as Diego Lopes misses with a left hook. A pair of low kicks now from the former champion. Lopes answers with one of his own and then a right over the top. Volkanovski answers with a good low kick of his own. He follows that up with a clean left hook. Lopes eats it and charges in with a flurry. Volkanovski with a nice right hand to the body. Another wild exchange in the pocket. ‘The Great’ shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Still, he lands a nice right after the fact. Diego Lopes goes to the body with a kick. He attempts a spinning wheel kick that misses. Alex Volkanovski with a right hand. Lopes with a head kick in return. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 314 headliner begins and Diego Lopes seems to be very fresh. He comes forward but then eats a counter 1-2 from Alex Volkanovski. ‘The Great’ with a low kick and then a nice right hand. Diego Lopes returns fire with a nice right of his own and then a low kick. The Aussie looks for a takedown, but it is not there. The fighters trade hooks. Volkanovski with a nice jab. He lands a left hook and then a right hook. Diego Lopes answers with a big right. Volk is hurt. Lopes is all over him with a fluury. Alex Volkanovski returns fire but is still on the retreat. Volk’s eye is busted up. Still, he lands a nice right over the top. Lopes continues to press. He lands a big right. Volk with a good hook. The horn sounds.

The fifth and final round begins and Diego Lopes comes forward quickly. Alex Volkanovski keeps him at bay with a straight right. A nice body kick from Lopes. The Aussie with a low kick and then a right hook. Lopes with a spinning wheel kick attempt that is way off. Two rights over the top by the former champ. Another right hand for ‘The Great’. Diego Lopes answers with a low kick. A nice 1-2 in return from Volkanovski. Lopes with a straight right that lands flush. Both men land hooks in the pocket. Volk looks to shoot but the takedown is not there for him. Volkanovski with a pair of punches. He steps into a hook. Lopes answers with one of his own and then a low kick. Volk with a pair of jabs. Lopes with an outside low kick. He leaps in with a right that misses. One minute remains in the fight. Diego Lopes is hunting for the finish. Alex Volkanovski continues to pepper him with jabs. Lopes is throwing the kitchen sink now. He is coming forward with reckless abandon. He screams at Volk. The Aussie continues to circle and keep range. Volkanovski with a right hand. Lopes lands as well. The horn sounds to end the fight.

ON TOP OF THE WORLD AGAIN 🌎@AlexVolkanovski is now a 2x UFC Featherweight Champion! [ #UFC314 ] pic.twitter.com/pWf2OwHhTg — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2025

Official UFC 314 Results: Alex Volkanovski def. Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Who would you like to see Volkanovski fight next following his victory over Lopes this evening in Miami?