Anatoly Malykhin takes aim at “Reug Reug” ahead of ONE 169: Atlanta

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 26, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin is making it abundantly clear that he feels no pressure heading into his next assignment.

Anatoly Malykhin

The three-division ONE MMA World Champion defends his heavyweight crown against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane at ONE 169: Atlanta. This U.S. primetime event takes place at the State Farm Arena on November 8.

“Reug Reug” has turned heads lately, racking up three consecutive victories to position himself for a World Title shot.

With his grappling prowess and punching power, the Senegalese brute seems to pose a significant challenge on paper.

However, Malykhin is far from intimidated by what his opponent brings to the table.

“The only thing ‘Reug Reug’ really has going for him is his strength. Yeah, the guy’s strong, and his balance ain’t bad, but that’s about it,” the Russian powerhouse said.

Yet, he didn’t stop there. “Sladkiy” criticized Kane’s endurance, labeling it as suspect and untested in the championship rounds — a point he plans to exploit when they meet in the Circle.

“He’s slow, can’t time punches for the life of him, and his cardio sucks. Three rounds and he’s gassed, and this is a five-rounder,” Malykhin said.

Moreover, Malykhin subtly casts doubt on his foe’s sportsmanship, suggesting that the challenger may resort to unconventional tactics when faced with adversity.

“‘Reug Reug’ usually falls apart after the first anyway – hands drop, starts grabbing at opponent’s shorts or gloves. Kind of a dirty fighter, really. No real threat, though,” he said.

 

Anatoly Malykhin promises rousing performance in front of U.S. audience

The stakes are high as Anatoly Malykhin makes his debut on North American soil at ONE 169: Atlanta.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the occasion, he vows to deliver an explosive performance to maintain his grip on the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship.

“American fans love knockouts, right? They want a good show, fighters going all out, leaving it all in the cage. That’s what I’m going to give them – a knockout, a damn good fight,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anatoly Malykhin ONE Championship

Related

Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek looks to leverage speed against Kongthoranee: “I’m faster than him”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2024
Ok Rae Yoon
ONE Championship

Ok Rae Yoon to headline ONE Fight Night 23 for interim lightweight world title

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2024

In a dramatic turn of events, Ok Rae Yoon and Alibeg Rasulov will now headline ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

Jonathan Di Bella
ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella determined to win world title back: “That’s my motivation”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 24, 2024

Jonathan Di Bella returns to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 68 with one goal — to reclaim the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Kirill Grishenko
ONE Championship

Kirill Grishenko “ready to show the new and improved version” at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 24, 2024

Kirill Grishenko begins his road to redemption at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Prajanchai can’t wait to get his hands on Jonathan Di Bella: “I’m just waiting for fight day to come”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2024

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is eagerly anticipating the chance to finally face Jonathan Di Bella.

Kang Ji Won

Kang Ji Won aims to use “best weapons” against Kirill Grishenko

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 21, 2024
Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin to defend heavyweight MMA crown against “Reug Reug” at ONE 169: Atlanta

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 20, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin will defend his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in his next outing.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai-Jo Nattawut rivalry to ignite ONE 169: Atlanta

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 20, 2024

For the third time, Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin” Jo Nattawut will lock horns in what promises to be an explosive showdown aimed at settling their unfinished business.

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Official: Jarred Brooks, Gustavo Balart to throwdown for interim strawweight title

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 20, 2024

With reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio sidelined due to an ACL injury, Jarred Brooks and Gustavo Balart will clash for the interim title.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong: ONE to bring in record-breaking 2024 revenues

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2024

ONE Championship could achieve a milestone that eludes many in the combat sports industry — profitability.