Anatoly Malykhin takes aim at “Reug Reug” ahead of ONE 169: Atlanta

Anatoly Malykhin is making it abundantly clear that he feels no pressure heading into his next assignment.

The three-division ONE MMA World Champion defends his heavyweight crown against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane at ONE 169: Atlanta. This U.S. primetime event takes place at the State Farm Arena on November 8.

“Reug Reug” has turned heads lately, racking up three consecutive victories to position himself for a World Title shot.

With his grappling prowess and punching power, the Senegalese brute seems to pose a significant challenge on paper.

However, Malykhin is far from intimidated by what his opponent brings to the table.

“The only thing ‘Reug Reug’ really has going for him is his strength. Yeah, the guy’s strong, and his balance ain’t bad, but that’s about it,” the Russian powerhouse said.

Yet, he didn’t stop there. “Sladkiy” criticized Kane’s endurance, labeling it as suspect and untested in the championship rounds — a point he plans to exploit when they meet in the Circle.

“He’s slow, can’t time punches for the life of him, and his cardio sucks. Three rounds and he’s gassed, and this is a five-rounder,” Malykhin said.

Moreover, Malykhin subtly casts doubt on his foe’s sportsmanship, suggesting that the challenger may resort to unconventional tactics when faced with adversity.

“‘Reug Reug’ usually falls apart after the first anyway – hands drop, starts grabbing at opponent’s shorts or gloves. Kind of a dirty fighter, really. No real threat, though,” he said.