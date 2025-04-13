Paddy Pimblett thinks Michael Chandler may have fouled him intentionally at UFC 314

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Paddy Pimblett believes there’s a chance Michael Chandler purposely landed illegal shots on him at UFC 314.

Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler UFC 314

Pimblett and Chandler shared the Octagon this past Saturday night in Miami. Going into the matchup, some questioned how “The Baddy” would fare against his toughest test to date. Very few anticipated what actually transpired on fight night, as Pimblett brutally finished a bloodied Chandler via TKO in the third round.

It was an emphatic performance from Pimblett, who feels he may have also overcome a fighter knowingly bending the rules.

Did Chandler Foul Paddy Intentionally?

Paddy Pimblett answered questions from reporters following UFC 314, and he admitted that he wouldn’t be surprised if Michael Chandler kicked him below the belt intentionally (via MMAMania.com).

“I like Mike, he’s a nice fella,” Pimblett began. “He’s very respectful and nice outside the cage, but when he gets in it? He hit me with about four punches in the back of the head in the first round. You know what I mean? You never know. He might have kicked me [in the groin] on purpose because he needed a little break.”

Pimblett said he wanted to get right back into the fight after the foul despite the fact that he was still feeling the effects.

“Everyone was questioning my cardio going into this fight, saying that I wouldn’t be able to keep up a pace,” he said. “But it was him, not me. I felt fresh. So because of that, when he kicked me in the balls, it was a flush kick as well. It was me dick and me balls, [they] were still hurting when I said ‘Let’s go.’”

Pimblett is now in prime position to face a top five lightweight contender. UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that Pimblett is now in a spot where he’s ready for big fight at 155 pounds.

