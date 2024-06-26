Joe Rogan believes Ian Machado Garry will struggle on the feet against Michael Page at UFC 303: “He is the most difficult puzzle on the feet I’ve ever seen”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Ian Machado Garry will struggle when he’s on the feet against Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

This weekend, Ian Machado Garry will take on Michael Page at UFC 303. In the eyes of many, it’s the most intriguing fight on the card. Both men have fascinating styles, both men are chasing a title shot, and both will do whatever it takes to win. As we know, there’s been a lot of back and forth between them, but we’re just excited to see what happens when they actually step across the cage from one another.

There are plenty of theories regarding how the fight will go. The most popular is that Machado Garry will win, neutralizing the unconventional style of MVP in the process.

In the eyes of Joe Rogan, though, it’ll be tough for him to do so.