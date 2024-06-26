Joe Rogan believes Ian Machado Garry will struggle on the feet against Michael Page at UFC 303: “He is the most difficult puzzle on the feet I’ve ever seen”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Ian Machado Garry will struggle when he’s on the feet against Michael ‘Venom’ Page.
This weekend, Ian Machado Garry will take on Michael Page at UFC 303. In the eyes of many, it’s the most intriguing fight on the card. Both men have fascinating styles, both men are chasing a title shot, and both will do whatever it takes to win. As we know, there’s been a lot of back and forth between them, but we’re just excited to see what happens when they actually step across the cage from one another.
There are plenty of theories regarding how the fight will go. The most popular is that Machado Garry will win, neutralizing the unconventional style of MVP in the process.
In the eyes of Joe Rogan, though, it’ll be tough for him to do so.
Rogan’s view on Machado Garry/Page
“Michael ‘Venom’ Page is a different thing inside the Octagon,” Rogan said. “I think he’s (Garry) going to have a really hard time finding that guy.
“I just think that he (Page) is the most difficult puzzle on the feet I’ve ever seen,” he added. “Kevin Holland is a good striker, a very good striker. But he didn’t even come close to hitting him like that dude was just not there; it’s a different thing, man. And he’s tall as sh*t.”
Quotes via MMA News
Whatever happens, we’re pretty confident in saying that this one is going to be a banger.
Do you agree with Joe Rogan? If you had to predict how the fight between Ian Machado Garry and Michael ‘Venom’ Page will go, what would you lean towards? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
