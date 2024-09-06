Chael Sonnen claims Alex Pereira was “not sincere” with his callout of Dricus du Plessis: “The play here was a final nail in the coffin of his rivalry with Adesanya”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Alex Pereira was being sincere when he challenged Dricus du Plessis recently.

As we know, Alex Pereira is easily one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. He also happens to be one of the most successful, too. He has won world titles in two weight classes in the UFC, and he is the current king of the light heavyweight division.

RELATED: UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Alex Pereira’s callout of Dricus du Plessis: “That’s why people love him”

While his focus is likely on 205 or perhaps even heavyweight, he made quite the statement recently when suggesting he’d like to square off with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. It took many by surprise, as you can imagine.

In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, though, it wasn’t particularly sincere.