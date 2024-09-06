Chael Sonnen claims Alex Pereira was “not sincere” with his callout of Dricus du Plessis: “The play here was a final nail in the coffin of his rivalry with Adesanya”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Alex Pereira was being sincere when he challenged Dricus du Plessis recently.
As we know, Alex Pereira is easily one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. He also happens to be one of the most successful, too. He has won world titles in two weight classes in the UFC, and he is the current king of the light heavyweight division.
While his focus is likely on 205 or perhaps even heavyweight, he made quite the statement recently when suggesting he’d like to square off with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. It took many by surprise, as you can imagine.
In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, though, it wasn’t particularly sincere.
Sonnen questions Pereira
“Like, if you’re seeking a championship and you could have it at 205 pounds, 185 is beneath you and not to mention, DDP could have laughed this off and said, wait a minute, you’re telling me the guy knocked out by the guy that I just finished in the third round is threatening to come back to a division that he already ran away from. Come on down, I mean, because, no, this is never going to happen. Alex was not sincere, now he is sincerely tough and he will fight anybody but he can’t make 185 pounds.”
“Make sure you don’t miss the play here. Like, Alex is tough and he will fight anybody but the play here was a final nail in the coffin of his rivalry with Adesanya. This was a big brother play. This was to be condescending. This was to say, you couldn’t deal, hey, big brother’s got your back.”
