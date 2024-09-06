Gilbert Burns says it “would be a shame” for Kamaru Usman to receive the next UFC welterweight title shot

Gilbert Burns isn’t convinced that former opponent and teammate Kamaru Usman should get the next UFC welterweight title shot.

Throughout the course of his career, Gilbert Burns has been a fan favorite. In addition to being a nice guy, he also has a fun style inside the Octagon. A few years back, it even took him all the way to a title shot. He met Kamaru Usman, his teammate, in a battle for the UFC welterweight championship.

RELATED: Gilbert Burns calls for rematch against Kamaru Usman: “I was very emotional in that first fight”

Despite virtually dropping ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, Burns ultimately fell short in his attempt to overcome Usman. Since then, Kamaru has had his fair share of ups and downs, including three straight losses in his last three fights.

With some suggesting he could get the next title shot against Belal Muhammad, Burns decided to give his thoughts on that in a recent interview.