Gilbert Burns says it “would be a shame” for Kamaru Usman to receive the next UFC welterweight title shot
Gilbert Burns isn’t convinced that former opponent and teammate Kamaru Usman should get the next UFC welterweight title shot.
Throughout the course of his career, Gilbert Burns has been a fan favorite. In addition to being a nice guy, he also has a fun style inside the Octagon. A few years back, it even took him all the way to a title shot. He met Kamaru Usman, his teammate, in a battle for the UFC welterweight championship.
Despite virtually dropping ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, Burns ultimately fell short in his attempt to overcome Usman. Since then, Kamaru has had his fair share of ups and downs, including three straight losses in his last three fights.
With some suggesting he could get the next title shot against Belal Muhammad, Burns decided to give his thoughts on that in a recent interview.
Burns questions potential Usman title shot
“I think it would be a shame,” Burns told MMA Junkie. “You know, the guy has three (straight) losses – that crazy high (kick knockout from Leon Edwards). And then he lost every match. ‘Oh, it was short notice.’ Yeah, but no one put a gun on your face and asked you to fight. You said, ‘Oh, I want to fight.’ So you fought. That’s still a loss. You need to bounce back.”
“He’s tough. I get it,” Burns said. “Three losses in a row, (but he) was the champion the ‘boogeyman,’ the No. 1 pound-for-pound. It’s a tough place. He needs (wins). He needs top-five wins. I don’t know – maybe (Usman) and (Ian Machado) Garry (or) Jack Della Maddalena, me. Who else is in there? Colby (Covington) is there, but Colby is always in the closet. The closet’s closed, and then he’s over there and whenever it’s an easy thing, he shows up. Leon just lost. But I think Kamaru needs a win. He needs to look good because there’s three losses. He didn’t look good.”
