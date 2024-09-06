Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov picks Islam Makhachev over Jon Jones in UFC pound-for-pound debate

Usman Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the pound-for-pound debate.

At the top of the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings currently is UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira has the number two spot, while Jon Jones sits at number three.

While Jones is a surefire UFC Hall of Famer and his one career loss remains a controversy, many experts feel his inactivity warrants a slide down the pound-for-pound list. UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t agree, insisting that the rankings panel doesn’t know MMA for putting “Bones” at the third spot.

Usman Nurmagomedov Vouches for Islam Makhachev Over Jon Jones on P4P List

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov explained why he thinks Islam Makhachev’s top spot on the pound-for-pound list is deserved.

“For this time, now, Islam is No. 1 for sure,” Nurmagomedov said. “But of course Jon Jones, this is a legend. Nobody is saying he’s not a legend. Jon Jones is a legend. I grew up watching his fights, I love his style, I love his mentality. This guy is tough. But of course you’re talking about this time, you’re not talking about the past.

“We’re talking about now, and for me, people have different opinions. Dana White has his opinion, you have your opinion. This is good. This is not something bad.”

The debate is showing no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, Jones hasn’t competed since March 2023. He suffered an injury, which prevented him from facing Stipe Miocic back in November of last year. It appears fight fans will be waiting at least two more months before seeing those two lock horns.

As for Nurmagomedov, he’s set to put his gold at stake against Alexandr Shabliy this Saturday at Bellator Champions Series San Diego.

