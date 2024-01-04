Josh Emmett calls out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway: “He’s fought everyone but me”

Josh Emmett has called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Emmett (18-4 MMA) last fought Bryce Mitchell (16-1 MMA) this past December at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 38-year-old managed to KO Mitchell at 1:57 of Round 1 to get back in the win column (see that here).

Josh Emmett, speaking on the ‘JAXXON’ podcast shared his goal of obtaining the featherweight title:

“I want to get back to that title, that’s my goal. I’m going to do whatever it takes to become a world champion, and I want to fight someone in front of me.”

Continuing the fighter spoke of who he’d like to fight next:

“In my opinion, the clearest shot to the title – and it would be the toughest fight as well – give me Max Holloway. He’s the No. 1 contender. I think it’s the right fight at the right time. That’s what I want. He was a phenomenal champion in and out of the octagon. He’s a huge name, and he’s cleared out the entire division. He’s fought everyone but me. Let’s do it.”

Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) won both his fights in 2023, defeating Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) and Chan Sung Jung (17-8 MMA).

Concluding, Josh Emmett reflected on his victory over Bryce Mitchell saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I don’t care who was in front of me, I was going in there to put someone away and get my hand raised and end 2023 on a high note. I had a tough year. I fought for the interim title earlier this year, then I had a tough fight (and lost to Ilia Topuria) and he’s fighting for the title. I just wanted to get back in the win column. I didn’t give a damn who was in front of me.”

And Emmett did just that, ended the year on a high note which included a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Would you like to see Josh Emmett vs Max Holloway in the near future?

