Israel Adesanya opens up on future UFC retirement: “I don’t want to be fighting at 40”

By Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has opened up on his retirement plans.

Israel Adesanya

‘The Last Stylebender’ is in a bit of a weird spot at the moment. Israel Adesanya was last seen in the cage at UFC 305 in August, facing middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. The bout was the former champion’s first, since suffering a shocking decision loss to Sean Strickland last August. In Adesanya’s absence, ‘Stillknocks’ won the gold.

While Israel Adesanya had a lot of success against the South African, he was taken down and submitted in round four by du Plessis. Following the loss, the former champion revealed plans to fight on. As of now, Adesanya remains unbooked. However, he has been linked to a future meeting with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia next year.

Speaking in a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT Podcast, Israel Adesanya discussed what’s next. There, the former middleweight champion admitted that he’s unsure of what he’ll do next. At 35 years old, Adesanya is running out of time to work his way back to a potential title shot. However, he’s fine with that.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA DEFENDS JON JONES FOLLOWING UFC 309 KNOCKOUT WIN: “HE’S GIVEN ENOUGH”

Israel Adesanya

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesnaya opens up on retirement plans

Israel Adesanya is fine with his career at this stage of his life. Later in the interview, the 35-year-old admitted that he doesn’t have a lot of time left in the sport as a whole. While some fighters have no issue competing into their 40s, Adesanya doesn’t plan to be one of them.

“I’ve said this already, with what I’ve already done in this game, a lot of people don’t even get to the belt, get to the UFC.” Israel Adesanya stated in the interview. “I’ve done it twice. Still the only two-time UFC middleweight champion. If what I’ve already done won’t make me happy, what will? I’m happy but I’m not content. I still have a few things I want to try, a few moves I want to do…” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “You’ve got to break up with fighting before fighting breaks up with you… When will I? I don’t know. I said at 20-something, ‘When I’m 34 I’m done with this game’. I’m 35 now. But I know I’m over the halfway point and I’m definitely a few years away, maybe three years away. But who knows? I know I don’t want to be fighting at 40.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC middleweight champion? Who do you want to see Israel Adesanya fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

