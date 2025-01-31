Doo Ho Choi calls out Bryce Mitchell following Adolf Hitler remarks: “I’ll give him a good history lesson in the octagon”

By Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Doo Ho Choi wants to teach Bryce Mitchell a history lesson.

Doo Ho Choi, Bryce Mitchell

The ever-controversial ‘Thug Nasty’ is fresh off his return to the cage last month in Las Vegas. Ending a nearly yearlong hiatus, Bryce Mitchell faced Kron Gracie on the UFC 310 main card last month. There, the grappler scored a rare stoppage win, knocking out the Brazilian with a slam after he pulled guard in the opening seconds of round three.

However, Bryce Mitchell is again in the headlines for the wrong reason. Earlier this week, the featherweight contender declared his support for Adolf Hitler during a recent podcast. In the first edition of his show, Mitchell stated that, based on his own research, the famous dictator who slaughtered millions across Europe in World War 2, was actually a good guy.

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy, based upon my own research, not my public education and indoctrination,” UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell stated earlier this week during a recent edition of his podcast…. “Was Hitler perfect? No, but he was fighting for his people. He wanted a pure nation.”

UFC featherweight contender Doo Ho Choi calls out Bryce Mitchell following Hitler comments

Following Bryce Mitchell’s comments, UFC President Dana White slammed him. While the promoter has no plans to punish or release ‘Thug Nasty’, Doo Ho Choi wants to teach the featherweight a lesson. Taking to Instagram earlier today, ‘The Korean Superboy’ called out Mitchell in a post, mocking his recent comments.

For what it’s worth, the callout isn’t a new one. Last month, Doo Ho Choi also made his return to the octagon on the UFC 310 prelims. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Bill Algeo in July, the hard-hitting featherweight contender met the all-action Nate Landwehr.

That night in Las Vegas saw Doo Ho Choi absolutely dominate ‘The Train’, scoring a vicious third-round knockout win. Following that victory, the Korean called out Bryce Mitchell, who scored a stoppage win later in the night. As of now, the American hasn’t responded to the backlash for his vocal support of Hitler.

What do you make of this callout from the UFC featherweight? Do you want to see Doo Ho Choi vs. Bryce Mitchell? Or see ‘Thug Nasty’ released from the company?

