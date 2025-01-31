Dana White admits the UFC could move on from Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall: “If we don’t get the fight done…”

UFC President Dana White has offered an update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

‘Bones’ is just a few months removed from his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 309. Ending a long layoff due to injury, Jon Jones faced former champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of the New York-based pay-per-view. With interim champion Tom Aspinall watching cageside, the light-heavyweight great scored a fourth-round knockout win.

Heading into the event, Jon Jones repeatedly rejected the idea of facing Tom Aspinall with a win. However, in the cage at UFC 309, ‘Bones’ suddenly changed his tune. After his knockout win, Jones stated that he would fight the interim heavyweight champion, if Dana White can offer him enough money.

Jon Jones has remained quiet since knocking out Stipe Miocic in November. Speaking in a recent interview with The Mac Life, UFC President Dana White was asked for an update on talks between ‘Bones’ and Tom Aspinall. While the promoter has always been positive about the idea that the two champions would face off, his recent answer was slightly different.

UFC President Dana White offers an update on Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones

In the interview, Dana White admitted that the UFC could move on from Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. While the longtime promoter has no plans of moving on right now, they could do so if talks take too long. That being said, White is confident the fight will be made, and is actively working on it.

“100% [I think it gets done].” UFC executive Dana White stated earlier this week, when asked about Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. “If we don’t get the fight on, we’ll move on and we’ll make another fight. But not last night, but the night before, I was up in my room with my people working until like six in the morning. We’re working on lots of stuff right now, there’s lots of good s*it going on right now.”

He continued, “There’s no situation [why the fight hasn’t been made yet]. It’s the biggest fight we can make, I know the fans like to mess with Jon or whatever. But Jon Jones isn’t afraid of anybody, and Jon Jones will fight anybody. It’s just a matter of getting the fight done right now. That’s our job.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC President Dana White? Do you think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen?