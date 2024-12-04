Kron Gracie responds to criticism over his fight with Bryce Mitchell being on the UFC 310 main card

Kron Gracie has responded to criticism of his fight against Bryce Mitchell being on the main card of UFC 310 this weekend.

For the first time in a long time, Kron Gracie will compete in mixed martial arts on Saturday night. He will go head to head with Bryce Mitchell in what should be a pretty fascinating matchup. In the eyes of many, this serves as a great opportunity for Mitchell to get back on track.

In equal measure, there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding Gracie and how he will look in there. Nobody really knows what to expect, especially given his time off.

Of course, one of the big stories has been the fact that Gracie/Mitchell is on the main card ahead of Aljamain Sterling vs Movsar Evloev. In a recent interview, Kron gave his thoughts on this.