Kron Gracie responds to criticism over his fight with Bryce Mitchell being on the UFC 310 main card

By Harry Kettle - December 4, 2024

Kron Gracie has responded to criticism of his fight against Bryce Mitchell being on the main card of UFC 310 this weekend.

Kron Gracie

For the first time in a long time, Kron Gracie will compete in mixed martial arts on Saturday night. He will go head to head with Bryce Mitchell in what should be a pretty fascinating matchup. In the eyes of many, this serves as a great opportunity for Mitchell to get back on track.

In equal measure, there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding Gracie and how he will look in there. Nobody really knows what to expect, especially given his time off.

Of course, one of the big stories has been the fact that Gracie/Mitchell is on the main card ahead of Aljamain Sterling vs Movsar Evloev. In a recent interview, Kron gave his thoughts on this.

Gracie gives his view

“I think it’s funny because the people always have something to say,” Gracie told MMA Fighting. “And it’s interesting that people who would complain about something like that are probably the people who are not even paying for the pay-per-view, they’re streaming it for free. You’re stealing the pay-per-view and they’re the ones complaining about where the fight is. If anything, [Sterling vs. Evloev is] a free fight for the fans that they get to watch sooner. I don’t see why it’s such a big deal obviously because I don’t really care about that kind of situation.

“But I think that the placement of the fight is kind of not the most important thing and I don’t care where I’m at on the card. The sooner, the better really. I get to go on with my life after that.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What do you make of the controversy? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Bryce Mitchell Kron Gracie UFC

