UFC star Paddy Pimblett explains why he didn’t let go of choke on Denis Frimpong during gym fight

By Fernando Quiles - January 31, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has explained why he didn’t let go of his choke on Denis Frimpong during their gym scuffle.

Paddy Pimblett

Footage surfaced of Pimblett and Frimpong having a gym fight that was previously agreed upon. The UFC star sunk in a rear-naked choke that forced Frimpong to tap out. Despite the tap, Pimblett continued to hold onto the choke before fellow gym members broke things up.

While some fans gave Pimblett flak over the situation, “The Baddy” has explained himself.

RELATED: VIDEO | PADDY PIMBLETT CHOKES GYM RIVAL AMID BEEF, REFUSES TO LET GO OF SUBMISSION BEFORE CHAOS ENSUES

Paddy Pimblett Shares Reason for Keeping Choke on Denis Frimpong

Paddy Pimblett has cleared the air during a recent video posted on his YouTube channel. He is aware of those who have criticized him without knowing the full story.

“I’ve seen a lot of people giving me sh*t for keeping hold of the choke,” Pimblett said.

Pimblett claims the issue started when Frimpong was firing personal shots at one of his teammates, George Staines, before their fight back in 2023.

“He was bullying two of the lads who come to my gym, Jake and George, who were like my little brothers, train with them every day. I had something against him just for that anyway. As you’s all know, I don’t like bullies. Then, when he fought George in the final of the comp, he was saying mad stuff to George, saying, ‘Your grandma’s gonna go to hell.’ Well, in hell, ’cause his grandma’s dead.”

Pimblett eventually had enough of Frimpong’s antics and spoke up. Pimblett claims that while he was on holiday, Frimpong told others that he was afraid to fight him in the gym. Pimblett and Frimpong eventually agreed to fight with some stipulations.

“We both agreed, we don’t stop until someone’s unconscious,” Pimblett said. “Taps don’t count. Quitting to strikes doesn’t count. We just go until someone’s out cold.”

Pimblett said he was out of Manchester Top Team within 15 minutes having choked Frimpong. “The Baddy” also said that he shook hands with his foe when it was over.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

It isn't safe for Conor McGregor to fight again, says UFC legend: 'He shouldn't do any form of combat'

Fernando Quiles - January 31, 2025
Conor McGregor
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor unleashes shocking rant on Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'Show yo wife, show yo kids'

Fernando Quiles - January 31, 2025

Conor McGregor has fired perhaps his most nasty dig towards Khabib Nurmagomedov yet.

Jon Jones Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira believes he'd be a bigger achievement for Jon Jones than Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - January 31, 2025

UFC champion Alex Pereira believes he’d be a bigger achievement for Jon Jones than if he defeated Tom Aspinall.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier says Alex Pereira is making a “dangerous” decision by cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: “It seems risky”

Harry Kettle - January 31, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira is making a risky decision by cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312 next month.

Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney believes he got the "perfect" opponent in Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

Terrance McKinney is ready to prove that he’s a contender at lightweight.

Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes

Conor McGregor continues to take aim at Paul Hughes over his recent comments: "PATHETIC OF THE HIGHEST ORDER"

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025
Dana White, GFL
UFC

Dana White doesn't view GFL as competition to UFC despite them "throwing a lot of money around"

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

Dana White isn’t viewing the GFL as competition to the UFC.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Dana White casts doubt on Islam Makhachev's talk of moving to middleweight: "That's a whole other level"

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem to be a fan of Islam Makhachev’s tease of a move to middleweight.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland already eyeing Khamzat Chimaev for first title defense after UFC 312: "Chechnyan f*cking whore"

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

If Sean Strickland wins UFC middleweight gold again next month, he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev.

Dana White, Bryce Mitchell
Dana White

Dana White goes off on Bryce Mitchell over recent comments about Adolf Hitler

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t happy about what Bryce Mitchell said and unloaded on him.