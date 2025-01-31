UFC star Paddy Pimblett explains why he didn’t let go of choke on Denis Frimpong during gym fight

Paddy Pimblett Shares Reason for Keeping Choke on Denis Frimpong

Paddy Pimblett has cleared the air during a recent video posted on his YouTube channel. He is aware of those who have criticized him without knowing the full story.

“I’ve seen a lot of people giving me sh*t for keeping hold of the choke,” Pimblett said.

Pimblett claims the issue started when Frimpong was firing personal shots at one of his teammates, George Staines, before their fight back in 2023.

“He was bullying two of the lads who come to my gym, Jake and George, who were like my little brothers, train with them every day. I had something against him just for that anyway. As you’s all know, I don’t like bullies. Then, when he fought George in the final of the comp, he was saying mad stuff to George, saying, ‘Your grandma’s gonna go to hell.’ Well, in hell, ’cause his grandma’s dead.”

Pimblett eventually had enough of Frimpong’s antics and spoke up. Pimblett claims that while he was on holiday, Frimpong told others that he was afraid to fight him in the gym. Pimblett and Frimpong eventually agreed to fight with some stipulations.

“We both agreed, we don’t stop until someone’s unconscious,” Pimblett said. “Taps don’t count. Quitting to strikes doesn’t count. We just go until someone’s out cold.”

Pimblett said he was out of Manchester Top Team within 15 minutes having choked Frimpong. “The Baddy” also said that he shook hands with his foe when it was over.

