Bruce Buffer explains why he wants to see Logan Paul fight Paddy Pimblett in the UFC

Bruce Buffer is interested in seeing Logan Paul face Paddy Pimblett in the UFC.

Paul has expressed interest in fighting in MMA as he has a wrestling background and also has some boxing fights. He also gets along with Dana White and recently asked to fight Paddy Pimblett inside of the Octagon.

“If Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard for free,” Logan Paul stated on his podcast. “I’ll fight for free, for charity… [I’ll fight] Anyone. You know [who] I want to fight actually? Because b*tch a*s Andrew Tate won’t fight me, give me Paddy Pimblett! Give me ‘Paddy the Baddy’. In the offseason, that boy looks like a blimp and he’ll come to my weight class and I’ll wallop him. He’s too small when he cuts weight, when he doesn’t cut weight he’s a f*cking horseshoe.”

Although Logan Paul is interested in fighting Paddy Pimblett in the UFC, whether or not the promotion has any interest in the scrap is uncertain. However, Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer believes Logan Paul fighting in the UFC would be massive and does hope he faces Paddy Pimblett.

“I’d love to see that fight. First off, I’d love to see Logan Paul just walk in no matter who he fights, and I’ll tell you why. When you have an influencer like him that has such a far reach, he will bring eyeballs to the UFC that have not even gone onto the UFC. So, he’s a wrestler, he has a wrestling base, he’s a fantastic athlete,” Bruce Buffer said to The Schmo about Paul vs. Pimblett. “Match him up properly with an opponent. Paddy Pimblett would be a huge fight. Who would not wanna tune in and watch that fight? It’s great ratings, it’s not Musk and Zuckerberg, but it’s pretty darn close. It would really bring a lot of eyeballs. So, if Logan wants to train, go in and be a warrior, and do it, more power to him. Why not?”

As of right now, there is no word on if Logan Paul will fight in the UFC. But, Bruce Buffer would at least be interested in seeing it happen.