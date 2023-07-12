Bruce Buffer explains why he wants to see Logan Paul fight Paddy Pimblett in the UFC

By Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Bruce Buffer is interested in seeing Logan Paul face Paddy Pimblett in the UFC.

Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett

Paul has expressed interest in fighting in MMA as he has a wrestling background and also has some boxing fights. He also gets along with Dana White and recently asked to fight Paddy Pimblett inside of the Octagon.

“If Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard for free,” Logan Paul stated on his podcast. “I’ll fight for free, for charity… [I’ll fight] Anyone. You know [who] I want to fight actually? Because b*tch a*s Andrew Tate won’t fight me, give me Paddy Pimblett! Give me ‘Paddy the Baddy’. In the offseason, that boy looks like a blimp and he’ll come to my weight class and I’ll wallop him. He’s too small when he cuts weight, when he doesn’t cut weight he’s a f*cking horseshoe.”

RELATED: Elon Musk introduces his MMA team for slated fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

Although Logan Paul is interested in fighting Paddy Pimblett in the UFC, whether or not the promotion has any interest in the scrap is uncertain. However, Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer believes Logan Paul fighting in the UFC would be massive and does hope he faces Paddy Pimblett.

“I’d love to see that fight. First off, I’d love to see Logan Paul just walk in no matter who he fights, and I’ll tell you why. When you have an influencer like him that has such a far reach, he will bring eyeballs to the UFC that have not even gone onto the UFC. So, he’s a wrestler, he has a wrestling base, he’s a fantastic athlete,” Bruce Buffer said to The Schmo about Paul vs. Pimblett. “Match him up properly with an opponent. Paddy Pimblett would be a huge fight. Who would not wanna tune in and watch that fight? It’s great ratings, it’s not Musk and Zuckerberg, but it’s pretty darn close. It would really bring a lot of eyeballs. So, if Logan wants to train, go in and be a warrior, and do it, more power to him. Why not?”

As of right now, there is no word on if Logan Paul will fight in the UFC. But, Bruce Buffer would at least be interested in seeing it happen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bruce Buffer Logan Paul Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Bo Nickal and Dricus Du Plessis

Bo Nickal calls Dricus Du Plessis "easy money" if they ever fight

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023
Jimmy Crute
UFC

Jimmy Crute announces he is "stepping away" from MMA until he has a "healthy and sustainable mindset"

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Jimmy Crute will be stepping away from MMA.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee explains why he is retiring from MMA at age 30

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Kevin Lee has opened up on why he decided to retire at age 30.

Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Mark Zuckerberg.
Israel Adesanya

PHOTO | Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski train with shredded Mark Zuckerberg

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2023

UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski believe Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting.

Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Alexandre Pantoja enters the pound-for-pound rankings following title win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290

Susan Cox - July 11, 2023

Alexandre Pantoja has entered the pound-for-pound rankings following title win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290.

Ronda Rousey Joanna jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk approves of Ronda Rousey fighting for the UFC bantamweight title in rumored return: “It’s her belt”

Susan Cox - July 11, 2023
Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee announces his retirement from the UFC

Susan Cox - July 11, 2023

Kevin Lee has announced his retirement from the UFC.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 130 and UFC Vegas 77
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 130 with Terrance McKinney, Austin Lingo, and Evan Elder

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

The 130th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 77 this Saturday.

Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate says there is a new lease on life for UFC bantamweights following Amanda Nunes’ retirement: “There’s no way any of us were beating her”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

Miesha Tate believes there’s a new lease on life for the UFC women’s bantamweight division following the retirement of Amanda Nunes.

Donald Cerrone, UFC, Cowboy
UFC

UFC legend Donald Cerrone says he feels “21 again” after no longer having to abide by USADA rules: “Get on the TRT and put your wife in a bind”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

UFC legend Donald Cerrone claims he feels young again now that he doesn’t have to abide by USADA regulations.