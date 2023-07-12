Bo Nickal calls Dricus Du Plessis “easy money” if they ever fight

By Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Bo Nickal expects that he and Dricus Du Plessis will fight in the future.

Bo Nickal and Dricus Du Plessis

At UFC 290, Nickal and Du Plessis both picked up big wins. However, Nickal is just 2-0 in the UFC and Du Plessis is set to fight for the belt next, so they are far apart in the rankings. Despite that, Bo Nickal says he was watching Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker closely as he thinks he will face the South African in the future and calls the fight “easy money”.

“Oh jeez, looks like Dricus is gonna finish him. That’s crazy… That is crazy. Hats off to him. I feel like I respect Whittaker a lot. He’s such a tough dude. But, yeah, he got it done,” Bo Nickal said to FullSend MMA. “That’s a fight that I’ll have eventually, I’m sure. I don’t know that he beats the champion, but, you know, I’m sure we’ll fight, and I think that’s easy money for me.”

RELATED: Robert Whittaker issues statement following TKO loss.

As of right now, a fight between Bo Nickal and Dricus Du Plessis is nowhere close to happening, but perhaps in a few years, it is a scrap that will take place. If it does happen, it would be an intriguing matchup but one that Nickal is extremely confident in.

Bo Nickal (5-0) is coming off a 38-second TKO win over Val Woodburn at UFC 290, in a fight Woodburn took on just a few days’ notice. Prior to that, he submitted Jamie Pickett in the first-round back in March in his UFC debut.

Dricus Du Plessis (20-2) is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC and extended his win streak to eight with a TKO win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. In his UFC career, the South African holds notable wins over Derek Brunson, Darren Till, and Brad Tavares among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bo Nickal Dricus du Plessis UFC

