Logan Paul confirms he plans on fighting in MMA at least once: “It’s harder than boxing”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, the brother of boxing superstar Jake Paul, says that he wants to compete in an MMA fight at least once.

Paul returns to the boxing ring next month when he takes on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match. Paul has fought once as a professional, dropping a split decision to KSI in November 2019. Since then, he has been supporting his brother Jake as he makes his own run up the ladder in boxing. But when the opportunity to fight Mayweather came up it was easy for Paul to say yes to the match because he stands to make big bucks.

Speaking during the Bellator 259 broadcast on Showtime ahead of the Mayweather fight, Paul was asked if he would ever try his hand at MMA. A former high-school wrestler, Paul confirmed that he is interested in fighting in the cage and plans to do so at least once.

“Yeah, absolutely. I actually think I’d probably be better at MMA because of my wrestling background. I will say it’s a tough sport. It’s harder than boxing. MMA fighters are legitimate, all around, 360-degree fighters. I’ve had some knee issues on both knees and it’s rough on the body. But I can’t not do at least one MMA fight before I die, at least one. If I win, I’d probably do another,” Paul said (via MMAFighting.com).

Love them or hate them, but there is a big appetite to watch the Pauls fight these days. Both brothers are good athletes who bring a huge following with them to the world of boxing, so no wonder they are having so much early success in the sport despite their limited experience. But while boxing is one thing, MMA is a whole other can of worms.

