Elon Musk introduces his MMA team for slated UFC fight with Mark Zuckerberg

Twitter owner Elon Musk has shown off the team he’s hoping to train with in preparation for a rumored fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

In recent weeks, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding a possible fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg – in the UFC. The two tech giants seemingly agreed to it on social media, with UFC president Dana White heavily backing the idea. In itself, of course, it seems like a bizarre move, but both men are apparently interested in making it happen.

That is, of course, all talk for now, and it doesn’t feel overly likely that it’ll actually transpire. However, we know that Zuckerberg trains fairly often, and it appears as if the same can now be said for Elon Musk.

Recently, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre offered to help train Musk for this upcoming collision. Based on the following photo, it seems like he took him up on that.

Elon Musk training with John Danaher, Lex Friedman and GSP 👀 Team Musk is set 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8kH81CAszH — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) July 3, 2023

John Danaher and Lex Friedman are also present, and at the very least, Musk is attempting to learn more about the mixed martial arts craft.