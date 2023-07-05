Elon Musk introduces his MMA team for slated UFC fight with Mark Zuckerberg
Twitter owner Elon Musk has shown off the team he’s hoping to train with in preparation for a rumored fight against Mark Zuckerberg.
In recent weeks, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding a possible fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg – in the UFC. The two tech giants seemingly agreed to it on social media, with UFC president Dana White heavily backing the idea. In itself, of course, it seems like a bizarre move, but both men are apparently interested in making it happen.
That is, of course, all talk for now, and it doesn’t feel overly likely that it’ll actually transpire. However, we know that Zuckerberg trains fairly often, and it appears as if the same can now be said for Elon Musk.
Recently, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre offered to help train Musk for this upcoming collision. Based on the following photo, it seems like he took him up on that.
Elon Musk training with John Danaher, Lex Friedman and GSP 👀
Team Musk is set 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8kH81CAszH
John Danaher and Lex Friedman are also present, and at the very least, Musk is attempting to learn more about the mixed martial arts craft.
Musk vs Zuckerberg?
Aside from the visual, neither man has a whole lot to lose here. If the money donated goes to charity, it should serve as quite the event – but a lot of fans aren’t convinced. There appears to be a split between those who want to see it, and those who think it’ll really damage the sport.
Either way, if there’s enough money on the table, you can bet Dana White will do everything in his power to get it booked.
Are you excited by the idea of Elon Musk taking on Mark Zuckerberg? Who do you believe would be the favorite? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
