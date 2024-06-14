REPORT | Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler removed from UFC 303, UFC plans to reschedule

The UFC 303 saga involving Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the Octagon has reportedly hit an anticlimactic end.

According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the UFC has booked a new headliner for the June 29 pay-per-view, and McGregor vs. Chandler is indefinitely postponed. Chandler will not remain on the card and the promotion is planning to reschedule the clash for a new date.

As of this writing, the new UFC 303 main event hasn’t been announced by the promotion. The co-main event between UFC light heavyweights Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg is also in jeopardy after Hill reportedly hurt himself during final preparations.

The UFC is expected to announce the UFC 303 shakeup, and the new matchups, imminently. The promotion could potentially either reschedule McGregor vs. Chandler for UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere, for an entirely new UFC pay-per-view event.