REPORT | Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler removed from UFC 303, UFC plans to reschedule
The UFC 303 saga involving Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the Octagon has reportedly hit an anticlimactic end.
According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the UFC has booked a new headliner for the June 29 pay-per-view, and McGregor vs. Chandler is indefinitely postponed. Chandler will not remain on the card and the promotion is planning to reschedule the clash for a new date.
As of this writing, the new UFC 303 main event hasn’t been announced by the promotion. The co-main event between UFC light heavyweights Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg is also in jeopardy after Hill reportedly hurt himself during final preparations.
The UFC is expected to announce the UFC 303 shakeup, and the new matchups, imminently. The promotion could potentially either reschedule McGregor vs. Chandler for UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere, for an entirely new UFC pay-per-view event.
Report: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler postponed
Now that the Saudi main event situation has been resolved, all the focus is on 303.
They have a new main event lined up (that doesn’t include McGregor and Chandler).
They have a new co-main lined up (that doesn’t include Hill and Ulberg).
The consensus seems to be that they…
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 13, 2024
As of this writing, the exact reasoning for the postponement of McGregor vs Chandler is uncertain, although it’s speculated that McGregor suffered an injury in camp. Neither side has commented on the reported postponement of the UFC 303 fight.
McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a devastating leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He has lost three of his last four fights, including a lightweight title loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.
Chandler has waited almost two full years for his shot at McGregor after a loss to Poirier at UFC 281. The two sides coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 31.
Chandler has defeated the likes of Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker during his UFC tenure. He signed with the UFC in 2020 following a long, decorated career in Bellator.
Fans will reportedly have to wait longer for McGregor’s return to the cage against Chandler, and the UFC 303 PPV card will get a pair of new, big-name bouts announced soon.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC