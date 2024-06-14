Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 set to headline UFC 303, new co-main event also announced

By Cole Shelton - June 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has announced the new look UFC 303 fight card for International Fight Week on June 29, which sees Alex Pereira taking on Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka

UFC 303 was scheduled to be headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. However, that fight is off and now the new main event of the pay-per-view card will be Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka, White announced on social media.

Along with Pereira vs. Prochazka, White announced the co-main event will be a featherweight scrap between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes. The other new fight that White announced is Carlos Ulberg will now take on Anthony Smith after Jamahal Hill was forced out of the bout due to a knee injury.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka fought back in November with the Brazilian winning by second-round knockout win the vacant light heavyweight title. Since then, Pereira knocked out Hill in April at UFC 300, while on the same card, Prochazka knocked out Aleksandar Rakic.

In the co-main event, Brian Ortega will take on Diego Lopez. Ortega is coming off a win over Yair Rodriguez in his return to the Octagon. Lopes, meanwhile, is riding a three-fight winning streak and coming off a KO win over Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300.

The third and final fight that White announced for UFC 303 is a light heavyweight scrap between Carlos Ulberg and Anthony Smith. Ulberg is coming off a 12-second KO win over Alonzo Menifield back in May while Smith returned to the win column with a submission win over Vitor Petrino at UFC 301.

Following the new additions, UFC 303 is as follows:

  • Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka
  • Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Anthony Smith
  • Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page
  • Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira
  • Payton Talbott vs. Yais Ghemmouri
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

