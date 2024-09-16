Video | Jake Paul wore a disguise to get into UFC 306 at Sphere
Jake Paul had been banned from UFC events, but that didn’t stop him from getting into UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.
Paul and UFC CEO Dana White have had a feud for a while now, and after Paul caused a ruckus at a UFC event earlier, he says he had been banned from events. However, with the UFC going to Sphere, Paul put on a disguise so he could attend the event.
It was a funny disguise from Jake Paul who was able to get into the event with no one recognizing him. He even talked to some influencers that he knows personally like Adin Ross, and they didn’t even recognize Paul.
Currently, White has yet to comment on the video, and whether or not he has even seen it is uncertain. But, the UFC boss likely won’t be thrilled that Paul was able to sneak into his event.
Jake Paul vows to KO Mike Tyson
As for his boxing career, Jake Paul is set to return to the ring on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will air live on Netflix in an intriguing bout.
With the boxing match being a pro fight, Jake Paul says he’s taking it seriously and vows to KO Mike Tyson.
“I just want to make it clear, Mike Tyson is the one who wanted it to be a pro fight. I said to Nakisa, if that is what Mike wants, then that’s fine. But, make sure if you tell Mike that there is no holding back. Whatever happens, happens and this is war now. If he puts me down, I can deal with that, but if I put him down, he needs to be the one making the decision on whether or not he can deal with that. Now that it’s a pro fight, it’s on my record and I’m going to put him down, and if people are pissed about it, then watch soccer,” Paul said.
Jake Paul is 10-1 as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Mike Perry back in July.
