Video | Jake Paul wore a disguise to get into UFC 306 at Sphere

Jake Paul had been banned from UFC events, but that didn’t stop him from getting into UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

Paul and UFC CEO Dana White have had a feud for a while now, and after Paul caused a ruckus at a UFC event earlier, he says he had been banned from events. However, with the UFC going to Sphere, Paul put on a disguise so he could attend the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

It was a funny disguise from Jake Paul who was able to get into the event with no one recognizing him. He even talked to some influencers that he knows personally like Adin Ross, and they didn’t even recognize Paul.

Currently, White has yet to comment on the video, and whether or not he has even seen it is uncertain. But, the UFC boss likely won’t be thrilled that Paul was able to sneak into his event.