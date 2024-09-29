Brendan Allen fires back at Dricus Du Plessis over “loser” comments following UFC Paris

It did not take long for Brendan Allen to respond to reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Allen (24-6 MMA) returned to action in the co-headliner of today’s UFC Paris event for a middleweight showdown with Nassourdine Imavov (15-4 MMA).

‘All In’ entered the bout sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over Chris Curtis by way of split decision in April of this year. Prior to that, the American had scored four straight submission wins, which led to an eventual callout of Dricus Du Plessis.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov entered today’s co-headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, his most recent being a fourth-round TKO victory over former title challenger Jared Cannonier.

Brendan Allen was able to get off to a quick start this evening in Paris, scoring an early takedown and proceeding to smother and control Nassourdine Imavov for the entire duration of the opening round. However, Imavov was able to utilize his sprawl to avoid Allen’s takedowns in rounds two and three, and subsequently got the better of the American in the standup game.

After fifteen minutes of action, Imavov was awarded a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Immediately following the conclusion of today’s Brendan Allen vs. Nassourdine Imavov fight, several pro fighters took to ‘X‘ to share their thoughts on the result. One of those reactions came from UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis who shared the following message for ‘All In’:

“Tough luck Brendan Allen. JK, you suck loser!” – Du Plessis wrote.

It did not take long for Brendan Allen to catch wind of DDP’s remarks, and he promptly responded with the following rebuttal:

Says the one been ducking me since getting in. We dont all get the easy route. Wasnt my night tonight……but ill still fuck you up — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) September 28, 2024

“Says the one been ducking me since getting in. We don’t all get the easy route. Wasn’t my night tonight……but I’ll still f*ck you up.”

Dricus Du Plessis is expected to defend his middleweight title against former champion Sean Strickland in the first quarter of 2025.

What’s next for Brendan Allen remains to be seen, but he did receive a challenge from former title challenger Marvin Vettori.