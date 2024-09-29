Brendan Allen fires back at Dricus Du Plessis over “loser” comments following UFC Paris

By Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

It did not take long for Brendan Allen to respond to reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Brendan Allen and Dricus Du Plessis

Allen (24-6 MMA) returned to action in the co-headliner of today’s UFC Paris event for a middleweight showdown with Nassourdine Imavov (15-4 MMA).

‘All In’ entered the bout sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over Chris Curtis by way of split decision in April of this year. Prior to that, the American had scored four straight submission wins, which led to an eventual callout of Dricus Du Plessis.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov entered today’s co-headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, his most recent being a fourth-round TKO victory over former title challenger Jared Cannonier.

Brendan Allen was able to get off to a quick start this evening in Paris, scoring an early takedown and proceeding to smother and control Nassourdine Imavov for the entire duration of the opening round. However, Imavov was able to utilize his sprawl to avoid Allen’s takedowns in rounds two and three, and subsequently got the better of the American in the standup game.

After fifteen minutes of action, Imavov was awarded a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Immediately following the conclusion of today’s Brendan Allen vs. Nassourdine Imavov fight, several pro fighters took to ‘X‘ to share their thoughts on the result. One of those reactions came from UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis who shared the following message for ‘All In’:

“Tough luck Brendan Allen. JK, you suck loser!” – Du Plessis wrote.

It did not take long for Brendan Allen to catch wind of DDP’s remarks, and he promptly responded with the following rebuttal:

 

“Says the one been ducking me since getting in. We don’t all get the easy route. Wasn’t my night tonight……but I’ll still f*ck you up.”

Dricus Du Plessis is expected to defend his middleweight title against former champion Sean Strickland in the first quarter of 2025.

What’s next for Brendan Allen remains to be seen, but he did receive a challenge from former title challenger Marvin Vettori.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brendan Allen Dricus du Plessis UFC UFC Paris

Related

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov

Merab Dvalishvili takes aim at prior opponents Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley, vows to "smash" Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024
Fares Ziam, UFC Paris, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Paris Bonus Report: Fares Ziam one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

The Octagon returned to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis.

Renato Moicano, Benoit Saint Denis, UFC Paris, Pros react, UFC
Renato Moicano

Pros react after Renato Moicano stops Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key lightweight bout featuring Benoit Saint Denis taking on Renato Moicano.

Renato Moicano, UFC Paris, Benoit Saint Denis, UFC, Results
Renato Moicano

UFC Paris Results: Renato Moicano TKO's Benoit Saint Denis (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the lightweight main event between Benoit Saint Denis and Renato Moicano.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Brendan Allen, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov defeats Brendan Allen at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Vegas 85, Results, UFC

UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov defeats Brendan Allen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024
Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Video | Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor with powder-faced impression

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Jake Paul couldn’t refrain from taking aim at Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent live stream appearance.

UFC Paris, Moicano vs. Saint Denis, UFC, Results
Renato Moicano

UFC Paris: 'Moicano vs. Saint Denis' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

The Octagon returns to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison admits one concern if Julianna Pena regains UFC world title

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

UFC star Kayla Harrison has revealed what would concern her if Julianna Pena recaptures the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 307.

Demetrious Johnson
Jon Jones

Demetrious Johnson explains why Jon Jones isn't the Michael Jordan of MMA

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

Demetrious Johnson has explained why he doesn’t see Jon Jones as the Michael Jordan of mixed martial arts.