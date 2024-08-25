Pros react after Caio Borralho defeats Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96

By Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event was headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho.

Caio Borralho, UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros React

Cannonier (17-8 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov in his most previous effort at June’s UFC Louisville event. That setback had snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’, who had previously earned wins over Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland respectively.

Meanwhile, Caio Borralho (17-1 MMA) was looking to extend his current win streak to sixteen in a row this evening in Las Vegas. ‘The Natural’ was most previously seen in action this past May at UFC 301, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Paul Craig (see that here). The 31-year-old Brazilian had gone 6-0 since joining the UFC ranks ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 main event proved to be a coming out party for Caio Borralho. ‘The Natural’ was able to hurt Jared Cannonier on a number of occasions during their twenty-five-minute contest, even dropping ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ in the fifth and final round (see that here). Despite the onslaught, Jared Cannonier showed his toughness and durability as he was able to survive to hear the final horn.

Official UFC Vegas 96 Results: Caio Borralho def. Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (49-45 x2, 48-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cannonier vs. Borralho’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Caio Borralho defeating Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96:

Who would you like to see Caio Borralho fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier this evening in Las Vegas?

Caio Borralho Jared Cannonier UFC UFC Vegas 96

