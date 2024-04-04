Brendan Allen believes Dricus Du Plessis only has a “puncher’s chance” against him if they ever fight

By Cole Shelton - April 4, 2024

Brendan Allen is confident he’d beat UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis with ease.

Brendan Allen and Dricus Du Plessis

Allen is set to headline UFC Vegas 90 on Saturday in a rematch against Chris Curtis. The two fought back in 2021 and it was Curtis who won by second-round knockout.

Since that fight, Brendan Allen is 6-0 and is now ranked sixth at middleweight as he’s closing in on a title shot. If he can get his revenge against Curtis, Allen could be a win or two away from a title shot, but he believes if he fights Du Plessis right now, the fight wouldn’t be that close.

“I think he was given that, I don’t think he took it from the champion, in my eyes you need to take the belt from the champion. I think a prime example is Sean vs Izzy, he went out there and gave him the fight. Was it a five-round fight and did he give it to him the while time? Yes. Did he finish him? No, but he still took it, there was no debating the fact he beat Izzy, I don’t think you can say the same between Sean and Dricus,” Brendan Allen said at UFC Vegas 90 media day.

“If I’m going to get my opportunity, obviously someone will have it before me, I think it’s an easy night in the office. I don’t mean easy as it’s a walk in the park, a fight is a fight, every fight is tough, anything can happen. But, as far as stylistically on the matchup, I don’t think he has what everyone else has, a puncher’s chance. He beats me nowhere else,” Allen continued.

Before Brendan Allen can get a title shot against Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya will likely get the first crack at him. However, if Du Plessis can reign as the champion long enough, Allen is confident he will be the one to take it from him.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Brendan Allen Dricus du Plessis UFC

