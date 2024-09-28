Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov defeats Brendan Allen at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Nassourdine Imavov.

Allen (24-6 MMA) had entered the bout sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over Chris Curtis by way of split decision in April of this year. Prior to that, ‘All In’ had recorded four straight submission wins over the likes of Krzysztof Jotko, Andre Muniz, Bruno Silva and Paul Craig.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (15-4 MMA) entered today’s co-headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, this after picking up impressive wins over Roman Dolidze and Jared Cannonier. The 29-year-old had gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of today’s battle with the American.

Today’s UFC Paris co-main event resulted in a tough back and forth affair. Brendan Allen was able to utilize his grappling skills to smother and control the fight in round one. However, Nassourdine Imavov implemented his sprawl to defend Allen’s takedowns in rounds two and three and was able to piece up the American in the standup. After fifteen minutes of action Imavov was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Allen vs. Imavov’ below:

Herb Dean isn't thrilled with the lack of action by Brendan Allen on top. Multiple warnings, but no standup yet. #UFCParis — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) September 28, 2024

10-9 Allen after 1 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2024

Great fight between Allen and Imavov so far. 19-19 after two rounds but the momentum is with the Frenchman. #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 28, 2024

Something looks odd with Allen in this fight. Idk what it is but he’s not moving well on the feet. Imavov taking full advantage from the grounded top position and landing big shots. #UFCParis — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 28, 2024

Brendan Allen looks a bit gassed… #UFCParis — Curtis Calhoun (@CalhounOnMMA) September 28, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Nassourdine Imavov defeating Brendan Allen at UFC Paris:

Neither Allen nor Imavov showed that they are ready for five rounds or a title shot #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 28, 2024

Nassourdine Imavov calls for a title shot #UFCParis — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 28, 2024

Tough luck @BrendanAllenMMA JK you suck loser 🤣 — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) September 28, 2024

Who would you like to see Nassourdine Imavov fight next following his victory over Brendan Allen this evening in France?