Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov defeats Brendan Allen at UFC Paris

By Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Brendan Allen, UFC

Allen (24-6 MMA) had entered the bout sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over Chris Curtis by way of split decision in April of this year. Prior to that, ‘All In’ had recorded four straight submission wins over the likes of Krzysztof Jotko, Andre Muniz, Bruno Silva and Paul Craig.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (15-4 MMA) entered today’s co-headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, this after picking up impressive wins over Roman Dolidze and Jared Cannonier. The 29-year-old had gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of today’s battle with the American.

Today’s UFC Paris co-main event resulted in a tough back and forth affair. Brendan Allen was able to utilize his grappling skills to smother and control the fight in round one. However, Nassourdine Imavov implemented his sprawl to defend Allen’s takedowns in rounds two and three and was able to piece up the American in the standup. After fifteen minutes of action Imavov was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Allen vs. Imavov’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Nassourdine Imavov defeating Brendan Allen at UFC Paris:

Who would you like to see Nassourdine Imavov fight next following his victory over Brendan Allen this evening in France?

