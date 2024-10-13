Pros react after Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira go to war at UFC Vegas 98

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight matchup featuring Brandon Royval taking on Tatsuro Taira.

Royval (17-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno this past February at UFC Mexico City. ‘Rawdog’ had gone 4-1 over his previous five Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming against reigning flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja.

Meanwhile, Tatsuro Taira (16-1 MMA) entered tonight’s matchup sporting a perfect 6-0 record since joining the UFC ranks May of 2022. The Japanese standout had finished four of those aforementioned six Octagon appearances, earning two submissions and 2 TKO’s.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 main event proved to be an absolutely thrilling back and forth affair. Brandon Royval got off to a dominant start in the opening five minutes fight, but Tatsuro Taira stormed back to smother ‘Raw Dawg’ for the duration of Round 2. The fighters seemingly traded rounds three and four, and thus the fifth and final round would decide a winner. Royval appeared to have more in the gas tank in the final five minutes, and nearly finished the fight with a late rear-naked choke attempt. However, Taira survived, and we went to the judges for a decision.

Official UFC Vegas 98 Results: Brandon Royval def. Tatsuro Taira by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Royval vs. Taira’ below:

High stakes men’s flyweight bout up next! Royval vs. Taira 🔥 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 13, 2024

10-9 Royval. He has the timing down and is fighting a near perfect fight. It’ll be interesting to see how Taira adjusts #UFCVegas98 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 13, 2024

Good first round! Royval 10-9 #ufcvegas98 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 13, 2024

Taira looks a little uncomfortable out there. Royval with a great first round — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) October 13, 2024

Yea Taira is GOOD! #UFCVegas98 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 13, 2024

Better start to the second round for Taira. Right to the takedown and back take of Royval — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) October 13, 2024

Royval might have to ditch the calf kicks and start firing knees up the middle due to the constant takedown threat of Tatsuro Taira #UFCVegas98 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 13, 2024

Wow what a fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 13, 2024

29-28 Royval. Rawdawg put on a striking clinic that round. Let’s see what Taira is made of in these championship rounds #UFCVegas98 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 13, 2024

To think they wanted to cut this entire division is still nuts to me. Cardio, technique, some KO’s, not sure what else ppl could want in a division. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 13, 2024

This is what the flyweight division is all about!!! #UFCVegas98 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 13, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Brandon Royval defeating Tatsuro Taira at UFC Vegas 98:

After 5 rounds of jam packed action –@BrandonRoyal takes home the split decision! 👏#UFCVegas98 pic.twitter.com/nZ6B3CeIWQ — UFC (@ufc) October 13, 2024

Instant classic Royal vs Taira #ufcfightnight — Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) October 13, 2024

That was an awesome fight! I got to give it 3-2 to @brandonroyval! #ufcvegas98 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 13, 2024

Royval wins 3-2. Great fight. Taira has a bright future but tonight belongs to Brandon Royval #UFCVegas98 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 13, 2024

These guys delivered! very good fight#ufcvegas98 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) October 13, 2024

Wow what a fight! And a great win for @brandonroyval #UFCVEGAS98 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 13, 2024

Who would you like to see Royval fight next following his victory over Taira this evening in Las Vegas?