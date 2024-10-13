Pros react after Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira go to war at UFC Vegas 98

By Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight matchup featuring Brandon Royval taking on Tatsuro Taira.

Royval (17-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno this past February at UFC Mexico City. ‘Rawdog’ had gone 4-1 over his previous five Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming against reigning flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja.

Meanwhile, Tatsuro Taira (16-1 MMA) entered tonight’s matchup sporting a perfect 6-0 record since joining the UFC ranks May of 2022. The Japanese standout had finished four of those aforementioned six Octagon appearances, earning two submissions and 2 TKO’s.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 main event proved to be an absolutely thrilling back and forth affair. Brandon Royval got off to a dominant start in the opening five minutes fight, but Tatsuro Taira stormed back to smother ‘Raw Dawg’ for the duration of Round 2. The fighters seemingly traded rounds three and four, and thus the fifth and final round would decide a winner. Royval appeared to have more in the gas tank in the final five minutes, and nearly finished the fight with a late rear-naked choke attempt. However, Taira survived, and we went to the judges for a decision.

Official UFC Vegas 98 Results: Brandon Royval def. Tatsuro Taira by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Royval vs. Taira’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Brandon Royval defeating Tatsuro Taira at UFC Vegas 98:

Who would you like to see Royval fight next following his victory over Taira this evening in Las Vegas?

