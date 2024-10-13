UFC Vegas 98 Results: Brandon Royval defeats Tatsuro Taira (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira.

Royval (16-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno this past February at UFC Mexico City. ‘Rawdog’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming against reigning flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja.

Meanwhile, Tatsuro Taira (16-0 MMA) has gone a perfect 6-0 since joining the UFC ranks May of 2022. The Japanese standout has finished four of those six Octagon appearances, earning two submissions and 2 TKO’s.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 98 main event begins and Brandon Royval swings and misses with a high kick. Tatsuro Taira feints with a right hand. He lands a nice low kick. The Japanese fighter shoots in and presses Royval against the cage. He can’t secure the takedown though, and Brandon gets back to range. Taira with a nice straight right up the middle. Royval answers with a right to the body. A good 1-2 now from ‘Raw Dawg’. He unloads a hard kick to the body of his opponent. Another solid 1-2 from the former UFC title challenger. He’s really found his range now. Tatsuro Taira with a big shot that forces Royval to stumble back and briefly hit the ground. Taira charges in and lands another pair of good punches as Brandon scrambles up to his feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 98 headliner begins and Tatsuro Taira is able to get the fight to the ground in the opening seconds of the frame. He moves to the back of Brandon Royval and begins working for submissions. Royval tries to escape but that allows Taira to sink in a body triangle. The Japanese fighter has three minutes to work from this dominant position. Taira continues to smother ‘Raw Dawg’ on the canvas. He locks in a rear-naked choke, but Royval quickly breaks the hold. Brandon Royval finally breaks the body triangle and then rolls for a knee bar. He uses that submission threat to get back to his feet as the horn sounds to end round two.

3 rounds down… 2 to go! Who do you have winning on your score card so far? #UFCVegas98 pic.twitter.com/YAW0Zb2hPJ — UFC (@ufc) October 13, 2024

Round three of the UFC Vegas 98 main event begins and Brandon Royval looks to get to work with his jab. He stings the face of Tatsuro Taira with a left hand. The Japanese standout charges in with a right and then dives on a takedown attempt. Royval defends and lands a knee. The fighters move back to the center of the Octagon. Royval with a pair of good jabs. He follows that up with a big 1-2 and now Taira is backing up. Two huge left hands connect for Royval. He charges in with a flurry, but that allows Taira to force the clinch. The fighters battle along the cage for position. Taira can’t get the takedown and now Royval connects with a big knee and Taira is down. Tatsuro rolls for a leg lock but is greeted with two right hands. Royval looks for an armbar, but Taira escapes and takes top position. He immediately moves to the back and locks in a body triangle. He looks for a rear-naked choke, but the horn sounds to save Royval.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 98 headliner begins and Tatsuro Taira is able to get in on an early takedown attempt and he gets it. Once again, it takes only seconds for him to transition to the back and he immediately locks in a body triangle. The undefeated prospect is looking for a rear-naked choke. Royval is looking to roll and sweep to top position, but Taira won’t allow it. He is just smothering Royval with his back control in this fight. One minute remains in the fourth frame. Taira maintains the dominant position to end the round.

The fifth and final round of tonight’s main event begins and Brandon Royval doubles up on his jab. He lands another. Tatsuro Taira replies with a jab of his own. Royval rips some shots to the body. Taira with a nice right hand. He shoots in for a double leg takedown and gets it. The Japanese fighter moves to north-south position as ‘Raw Dawg’ attempts to escape. Royval reverses the position and is now on top with Taira pressed back against the cage. Tatsuro stands up but get dragged right back to the floor by the former title challenger. The fighters stand and trade some big shots. Brandon Royval defends a takedown attempt and winds up taking top position. He moves to the back of his opponent and locks in a choke. Taira defends but he is likely going to lose this fight on the scorecards.

After 5 rounds of jam packed action –@BrandonRoyal takes home the split decision! 👏#UFCVegas98 pic.twitter.com/nZ6B3CeIWQ — UFC (@ufc) October 13, 2024

Official UFC Vegas 98 Results: Brandon Royval def. Tatsuro Taira by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Who would you like to see Royval fight next following his victory over Taira this evening in Las Vegas?