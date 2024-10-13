UFC Vegas 98 Bonus Report: Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira earn FOTN honors

By Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira.

The highly anticipated men’s flyweight headliner proved to be an absolutely thrilling back and forth affair. Brandon Royval got off to a dominant start in the opening five minutes fight, but Tatsuro Taira stormed back to smother ‘Raw Dawg’ for the duration of Round 2. The fighters seemingly traded rounds three and four, and thus the fifth and final round would decide a winner. Royval appeared to have more in the gas tank in the final five minutes, and nearly finished the fight with a late rear-naked choke attempt. However, Taira survived, and we went to the judges where Royval was awarded the split decision victory.

UFC Vegas 98 was co-headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Brad Tavares taking on Jun Yong Park. The contest resulted in a back-and-forth slugfest, as the Korean and Hawaiian traded leather for three straight rounds. After fifteen-minutes of action, ‘The Iron Turtle’ was awarded a split decision win from the judges’ in attendance.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Vegas 98, Royval vs. Taira, UFC, Results

Fight of the night: Flyweight fighters Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 main event. ‘Raw Dawg’ ultimately won the contest by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47).

Performance of the night: Ramazan Temirov earned an extra $50k for his sensational first-round TKO victory over CJ Vergara (see that here).

Performance of the night: Clayton Carpenter pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Lucas Rocha (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brandon Royval Tatsuro Taira UFC UFC Vegas 98

Related

Brandon Royval, Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98, Results, UFC

Pros react after Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira go to war at UFC Vegas 98

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024
Brandon Royval, Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98, UFC, Results
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 98 Results: Brandon Royval defeats Tatsuro Taira (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira.

Jun Yong Park, UFC Vegas 98, Results, UFC
Jun Yong Park

UFC Vegas 98 Results: Jun Yong Park defeats Brad Tavares (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park.

Grant Dawson, UFC Vegas 98, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 98 Results: Grant Dawson TKO's Rafa Garcia (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Rafa Garcia.

UFC Vegas 98, Royval vs. Taira, UFC, Results
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 98: 'Royval vs. Taira' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira.

Cesar Gracie, Nick Diaz, BJ Penn, UFC, Jose Garcia

Cesar Gracie slams "groupie" Jose Garcia over false accusations that he's trying to leech off Nick Diaz

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2024
Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor goes on wild rant about Ilia Topuria, tells Max Holloway to "F*** him up!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor isn’t fond of featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria; going on an unhinged rant on Topuria’s home soil.

Fabricio Werdum
UFC

Fabrício Werdum details life-threatening health issues he's had since UFC title reign

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum is the latest big-name former fighter to share extensive brain damage testimony in the Le vs. Zuffa UFC lawsuit.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

VIDEO | Conor McGregor breaks up a brawl at the Bare Knuckle FC: Spain weigh-in

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s time as a part owner of Bare Knuckle FC featured a hands-on approach ahead of one of the promotion’s biggest events of the year.

Roman Dolidze, Kevin Holland
Roman Dolidze

Roman Dolidze's coach reveals backstage altercation with Kevin Holland after UFC 307 fight: "Emotions are firing"

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

UFC middleweights Roman Dolidze and Kevin Holland allegedly got into it backstage about an hour after their clash at UFC 307.