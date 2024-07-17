Bo Nickal reveals plans for UFC 309 return in New York City: “I just want to fight on the biggest cards”

By Josh Evanoff - July 17, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal is planning to return to the cage in November.

The undefeated prospect is still one of the most interesting stories at 185 pounds. The former three-time NCAA wrestling champion signed to the UFC in 2022 with just a few fights under his belt. Since then, Bo Nickal has earned three victories inside the cage, winning all of them by stoppage.

The 28-year-old hasn’t competed since his second-round submission victory over Cody Brundage in April at UFC 300. That victory wasn’t the landmark performance that Bo Nickal was hoping for, but it was yet another lopsided win. It was also a fight that took place on one of the biggest UFC cards of the year.

It appears that Bo Nickal wants his next fight to have a big stage as well. Appearing on the On The Rocks Podcast earlier this week, the middleweight prospect revealed plans for his UFC return. In the interview, Nickal stated that he plans to compete on the promotion’s trip to New York City later this year. That card currently lacks a main event but is expected to be Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Middleweight prospect Bo Nickal reveals plans for UFC return in November in New York

As of now, Bo Nickal doesn’t have a linked opponent for his return to the octagon. However, the 29-year-old added that it doesn’t really matter who he fights. The ever-confident Nickal added that the middleweight division is trying to fight him now before he gets more experience, and he doesn’t blame them.

“I don’t have anything booked, nothing is signed, but I’m working on November at MSG. [I’ll fight] whoever, it doesn’t matter.” Bo Nickal stated in the interview, discussing his UFC return. “At this point, I just want to fight on the biggest cards and the most exciting events. No [I don’t want to call out anyone], the call-out thing is, I’m getting called out every other weekend. It doesn’t really make sense [for me to do it].”

He continued, “Everybody is just calling me out. It’s interesting to me. To me, it says that they want to fight me now, they don’t want to fight me in a year. These guys in the top ten, top five, whatever, they don’t want to fight me after I get some experience under my belt. They want to catch me early.”

What do you make of these comments from Bo Nickal? Who do you want to see the middleweight prospect fight at UFC 309 in November?

