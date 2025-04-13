UFC 314 Results: Paddy Pimblett finishes Michael Chander (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the lightweight co-main event between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler.

Pimblett (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round submission victory over King Green at last July’s UFC 304 event in Manchester. ‘The Baddy’ currently boasts an eight-fight winning streak, with six of those 8 wins coming by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (23-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Iron’ is coming off back-to-back losses against perennial division contenders Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier respectively. Prior to that, the American standout had earned a nasty knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in September of 2022.

Round one of the UFC 314 co-main event begins and Michael Chandler comes forward quickly and takes the center of the Octagon. Paddy Pimblett lands a nice low kick. And another. And then another. He goes to the body with a front kick. Another heavy low kick from ‘The Baddy’. Chandler leaps in with a right hand. Pimblett replies with an uppercut. ‘Iron’ counters with a right hand. He drops down and scores a takedown. He moves to the back of the Liverpool native. Pimblett is working his way back up. He lands some nice elbows while Chandler hangs on his back. Paddy is looking to lock up an arm. Michael Chandler nails him with two good punches. Pimblett is back up to his feet now. Chandler still has him pressed against the cage. Paddy Pimblett attempts a flying triangle. ‘Iron’ avoids, and we are back on the feet. ‘The Baddy’ with a pair of hard low kicks. He lands a jab up the middle. Paddy misses with a low kick but then lands a left jab. Both men with good shots in the pocket. Michael Chandler with a jab. Pimblett with a kick to the body and then a nice left hook.

STRONG end to round one from Paddy The Baddy! #UFC314 pic.twitter.com/wzmiIY6Eum — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 13, 2025

Round two of the UFC 314 co-main event begins and Paddy Pimblett lands a pair of jabs to start. The fighters trade hooks in the pocket. ‘The Baddy’ with a nice low kick and then a jab. Chandler with a low kick. Paddy answers with an even better one. He lands two more. ‘Iron’ is having trouble closing the distance. The fighters trade low kicks. Paddy comes forward with a combination. Chandler with a low kick that hits the cup of Paddy Pimblett flush. The referee steps in to pause the action. We restart and Michael Chandler shoots in for a takedown. He gets his hands clasped and then picks up Paddy and slams him down. Pimblett is up and then tossed back down again. Paddy scrambles and now takes top position. He locks up and arm triangle choke and moves to side control. Paddy moves to the back and then takes full mount. Big ground and pound. Chandler gives up his back again. Paddy Pimblett is looking for a choke. He locks up a body triangle. Chandler survives to see round three.

The third round of the UFC 314 co-main event begins and Paddy Pimblett lands a big knee that splits Michael Chandler open. ‘The Baddy’ with a jumping kick. ‘Iron’ with a superman punch. Paddy shoots in and scores a takedown. He immediately moves to the back of the former Bellator champion and begins working some short shots. Chandler’s cut from that knee is real bad. There’s a ton of blood leaking out of that thing. Pimblett looking for a choke. He lets that go and continues to work on some ground and pound. Big elbows and now a left hand from ‘The Baddy’. He continues to rain down shots. This one is over! WOW!

A HUGE KNEE TO START ROUND 3! 🤯 Paddy Pimblett | #UFC314 pic.twitter.com/aNHVE6U4l0 — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2025

THE KING OF THE NORTH 👑 Paddy Pimblett earns the Round 3 TKO for the biggest win in his career! [ #UFC314 | LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/2vC9ygf7Nv — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2025

Official UFC 314 Results: Paddy Pimblett def. Michael Chandler via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Pimblett fight next following his TKO victory over Chandler this evening in Miami?