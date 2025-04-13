Pros react after Paddy Pimblett destroys Michael Chandler at UFC 314

By Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 314 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout featuring Paddy Pimblett taking on Michael Chandler.

Pimblett (23-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round submission victory over King Green at last July’s UFC 304 event in Manchester. ‘The Baddy’ entered the contest boasting an eight-fight winning streak, with six of those 8 wins coming by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (23-10 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Iron’ was coming off back-to-back losses against perennial division contenders Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier respectively. Prior to that, the American standout had earned a violent knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in September of 2022.

Tonight’s UFC 314 co-main event resulted in an absolute dominant performance from Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ used his powerful low kicks and quick jab to smother and control Michael Chandler right from the opening bell. After hurting ‘Iron’ with a knee early in the third round, Pimblett took the fight to the floor and promptly finished Chandler off with some heavy ground and pound. It was an amazing performance from the Liverpool native who seems bound for a top contender fight next.

Official UFC 314 Results: Paddy Pimblett def. Michael Chandler via TKO at 3:07 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pimblett vs. Chandler’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Paddy Pimblett defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 314:

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett fight next following his TKO victory over Michael Chandler this evening in Miami?

