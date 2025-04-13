Pros react after Paddy Pimblett destroys Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Tonight’s UFC 314 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout featuring Paddy Pimblett taking on Michael Chandler.

Pimblett (23-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round submission victory over King Green at last July’s UFC 304 event in Manchester. ‘The Baddy’ entered the contest boasting an eight-fight winning streak, with six of those 8 wins coming by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (23-10 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Iron’ was coming off back-to-back losses against perennial division contenders Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier respectively. Prior to that, the American standout had earned a violent knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in September of 2022.

Tonight’s UFC 314 co-main event resulted in an absolute dominant performance from Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ used his powerful low kicks and quick jab to smother and control Michael Chandler right from the opening bell. After hurting ‘Iron’ with a knee early in the third round, Pimblett took the fight to the floor and promptly finished Chandler off with some heavy ground and pound. It was an amazing performance from the Liverpool native who seems bound for a top contender fight next.

Official UFC 314 Results: Paddy Pimblett def. Michael Chandler via TKO at 3:07 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pimblett vs. Chandler’ below:

Interesting one coming up. Who you got?

Chandler or Pimblett? #UFC314 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 13, 2025

If Chandler wins I’m adopting — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) April 13, 2025

Will Chandler fight different now after all the talk about him being a cheater? — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 13, 2025

No Paddy the Baddy Jrs running around anytime soon #UFC314 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 13, 2025

He’s checked out… — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 13, 2025

Is it me or has Chandler looked shot since that first wrestling exchange?

Nut shot ? Smart lol — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 13, 2025

Not a good night for bellator — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 13, 2025

That second round was the best round of Paddy’s career 🔥 #UFC314 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 13, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Paddy Pimblett defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 314:

Good fight — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) April 13, 2025

Paddy is the real deal 💯 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) April 13, 2025

Islam got a new contender — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 13, 2025

Congrats on the win Paddy that was a great performance you did that #ufc314 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 13, 2025

Wow!! Great performance Pimblett #UFC314 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 13, 2025

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett fight next following his TKO victory over Michael Chandler this evening in Miami?