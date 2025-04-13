UFC 314 Results: Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio Pitbull (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Yair Rodriguez and Patricio Pitbull.

Yair Rodriguez

Rodriguez (19-5 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he steps foot in the Octagon this evening. ‘El Pantera’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses against Brian Ortega and Alex Volkanovski respectively. Prior to those setbacks, the Mexican standout had earned a submission win over Josh Emmett to claim the promotion’s interim featherweight title.

Meanwhile, Patrico Pitbull (36-7 MMA) will be making his UFC debut this evening in Miami. The former Bellator champion was most recently seen in action last March in Belfast, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Jeremy Kennedy. The Brazilian has gone 4-2 over his past six fights overall.

Round one of ‘Rodriguez vs. Pitbull’ begins and Yair Rodriguez takes the center of the cage. Both men are very cautious early. ‘El Pantera’ with a hard low kick. Pitbull attempts to counter with a left hook. That seemed to partially connect. The former Bellator champ with a solid outside low kick. Rodriguez comes forward with a front kick to the body. He lands a low kick and then another front kick. Patricio Pitbull with a low kick. Yair answers with one of his own. He seems very confident. ‘El Pantera’ with a side kick to the body. He follows that up with a jumping switch kick. A momentary pause in the action and the Rodriguez lands a head kick. Another solid kick to the body from the former interim featherweight champ. Pitbull with a decent right hand up the middle. He lands a low kick after that. Yair Rodriguez with a front kick to the body. Patricio Pitbull with a good punch, Yair appears to slip and now Freire is on top. He lands a body shot before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this featherweight matchup begins and Patricio Pitbull throws a head kick and then lands a follow up low kick. Yair Rodriguez with a nice inside low kick. Pitbull with a good left hand. He lands another solid punch. Yair appears to be ok and lands a low kick. Patricio returns fire with a low kick. The fighters trade kicks. Pitbull is looking to slip and rip now. Rodriguez unloads three straight kicks, but none land with any force. Patricio Pitbull shoots in and scores a double leg takedown. Yair Rodriguez quickly scrambles right back up to his feet. Pitbull with a nice outside low kick. ‘El Pantera’ with a pair of high kicks. Patricio charges forward with a 1-2. He lands a left jab. Rodriguez with an inside low kick. Pitbull continues to search for that powerful left hook he possesses. Yair Rodriguez with a pair of kicks. Patricio Pitbull shoots in for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but presses Yair against the cage. Yair trips Pitbull and lands on top as the horn sounds.

The third and final round begins and Yair Rodriguez lands a good low kick to start. Patricio Pitbull is trying to apply pressure, but these kicks from ‘El Pantera’ are keeping him at bay. The former UFC interim champ lands a body kick and then a low kick. Pitbull with a big right hand. Yair retreats but then counters with a nice jab. Three minutes remain. Patricio is complaining about something. Yair drops Pitbull with a big shot. He jumps on him with some big ground and pound. Body shots and hammer fists from ‘El Pantera’. Huge elbows and punches now. Pitbull somehow snags and armbar. He almost gets it but Yair escapes. Both men look for leg locks. Yair gets a hold of his better. They eventually scramble and return to the feet and we will go to the judges for decision.

Official UFC 314 Results: Yair Rodriguez def. Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Rodriguez fight next following his victory over Pitbull this evening in Miami?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC UFC 314 Yair Rodriguez

Related

Bryce Mitchell, Jean Silva, UFC 314, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Jean Silva sleeps Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025
Jean Silva
Jean Silva

UFC 314 Results: Jean Silva stops Bryce Mitchell (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell.

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, UFC
Nikita Krylov

UFC 314 Results: Dominick Reyes KO's Nikita Krylov (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes.

Dan Ige, UFC, UFC Vegas 86, Pros react
UFC

UFC 314 Results: Dan Ige TKO's Sean Woodson (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the featured prelim between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson.

UFC 314, Results, Alex Volkanovski, Diego Lopes, Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler, UFC
Diego Lopes

UFC 314: 'Volkanovski vs. Lopes' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

The Octagon returns to Miami for tonight’s UFC 314 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes believes he has multiple paths to victory against Alexander Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025
Aaron Pico
Ilia Topuria

Aaron Pico makes interesting claim regarding UFC champion Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has made an interesting claim regarding his abilities in comparison to Ilia Topuria.

Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje
Michael Chandler

Justin Gaethje wants to see Michael Chandler defeat Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025

Justin Gaethje has said that he hopes to see former foe Michael Chandler get the win against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Diego Lopes, UFC, MMA, UFC 314
UFC

WATCH | UFC 314 star Diego Lopes moved to tears by message from family he left 11 years ago

BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Diego Lopes got a beautiful message from home ahead of his first UFC title fight.