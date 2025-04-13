UFC 314 Results: Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio Pitbull (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Yair Rodriguez and Patricio Pitbull.

Rodriguez (19-5 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he steps foot in the Octagon this evening. ‘El Pantera’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses against Brian Ortega and Alex Volkanovski respectively. Prior to those setbacks, the Mexican standout had earned a submission win over Josh Emmett to claim the promotion’s interim featherweight title.

Meanwhile, Patrico Pitbull (36-7 MMA) will be making his UFC debut this evening in Miami. The former Bellator champion was most recently seen in action last March in Belfast, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Jeremy Kennedy. The Brazilian has gone 4-2 over his past six fights overall.

Round one of ‘Rodriguez vs. Pitbull’ begins and Yair Rodriguez takes the center of the cage. Both men are very cautious early. ‘El Pantera’ with a hard low kick. Pitbull attempts to counter with a left hook. That seemed to partially connect. The former Bellator champ with a solid outside low kick. Rodriguez comes forward with a front kick to the body. He lands a low kick and then another front kick. Patricio Pitbull with a low kick. Yair answers with one of his own. He seems very confident. ‘El Pantera’ with a side kick to the body. He follows that up with a jumping switch kick. A momentary pause in the action and the Rodriguez lands a head kick. Another solid kick to the body from the former interim featherweight champ. Pitbull with a decent right hand up the middle. He lands a low kick after that. Yair Rodriguez with a front kick to the body. Patricio Pitbull with a good punch, Yair appears to slip and now Freire is on top. He lands a body shot before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this featherweight matchup begins and Patricio Pitbull throws a head kick and then lands a follow up low kick. Yair Rodriguez with a nice inside low kick. Pitbull with a good left hand. He lands another solid punch. Yair appears to be ok and lands a low kick. Patricio returns fire with a low kick. The fighters trade kicks. Pitbull is looking to slip and rip now. Rodriguez unloads three straight kicks, but none land with any force. Patricio Pitbull shoots in and scores a double leg takedown. Yair Rodriguez quickly scrambles right back up to his feet. Pitbull with a nice outside low kick. ‘El Pantera’ with a pair of high kicks. Patricio charges forward with a 1-2. He lands a left jab. Rodriguez with an inside low kick. Pitbull continues to search for that powerful left hook he possesses. Yair Rodriguez with a pair of kicks. Patricio Pitbull shoots in for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but presses Yair against the cage. Yair trips Pitbull and lands on top as the horn sounds.

The third and final round begins and Yair Rodriguez lands a good low kick to start. Patricio Pitbull is trying to apply pressure, but these kicks from ‘El Pantera’ are keeping him at bay. The former UFC interim champ lands a body kick and then a low kick. Pitbull with a big right hand. Yair retreats but then counters with a nice jab. Three minutes remain. Patricio is complaining about something. Yair drops Pitbull with a big shot. He jumps on him with some big ground and pound. Body shots and hammer fists from ‘El Pantera’. Huge elbows and punches now. Pitbull somehow snags and armbar. He almost gets it but Yair escapes. Both men look for leg locks. Yair gets a hold of his better. They eventually scramble and return to the feet and we will go to the judges for decision.

Official UFC 314 Results: Yair Rodriguez def. Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Rodriguez fight next following his victory over Pitbull this evening in Miami?