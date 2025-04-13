Pros react after Jean Silva sleeps Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

By Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 314 main card featured a highly anticipated featherweight showdown between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell.

Silva (16-2 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a 12-fight winning streak, with his most previous victory coming by way of first-round TKO over Melsik Baghdasaryan less than two months ago at UFC Seattle. ‘Lord’ had gone a perfect 4-0 inside of the Octagon ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell (17-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a third-round knockout victory over Kron Gracie this past December at UFC 310. Prior to that victory, ‘Thug Nasty’ had suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Josh Emmett (see that here).

Tonight’s ‘Silva vs. Mitchell’ contest resulted in another impressive stoppage win for Jean Silva. After dropping Bryce Mitchell with a big punch, ‘Lord’ eventually locked up a ninja choke that ultimately put ‘Thug Nasty’ to sleep. It was a sensational performance and should lead to a top contender bout for Silva.

Official UFC 314 Results: Jean Silva vs. Bryce Mitchell

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Silva vs. Mitchell’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jean Silva defeating Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314:

Who would you like to see Jean Silva fight next following his submission victory over Bryce Mitchell this evening in Miami?

