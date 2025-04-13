Pros react after Jean Silva sleeps Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

Tonight’s UFC 314 main card featured a highly anticipated featherweight showdown between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell.

Silva (16-2 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a 12-fight winning streak, with his most previous victory coming by way of first-round TKO over Melsik Baghdasaryan less than two months ago at UFC Seattle. ‘Lord’ had gone a perfect 4-0 inside of the Octagon ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell (17-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a third-round knockout victory over Kron Gracie this past December at UFC 310. Prior to that victory, ‘Thug Nasty’ had suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Josh Emmett (see that here).

Tonight’s ‘Silva vs. Mitchell’ contest resulted in another impressive stoppage win for Jean Silva. After dropping Bryce Mitchell with a big punch, ‘Lord’ eventually locked up a ninja choke that ultimately put ‘Thug Nasty’ to sleep. It was a sensational performance and should lead to a top contender bout for Silva.

Official UFC 314 Results: Jean Silva vs. Bryce Mitchell

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Silva vs. Mitchell’ below:

When him and his brother were younger they had a dog. So he barks — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 13, 2025

Ngl I am exactly excited for this one 💯 #UFC314 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) April 13, 2025

If Bryce wins I’m going to church tomorrow — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) April 13, 2025

Bryce!!! He gets this done that octagon gets turned upside down — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 13, 2025

Here we go 😁 #ufc314 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) April 13, 2025

if you win this fight, you might be a redneck. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 13, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Jean Silva defeating Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314:

Didn’t expect a submission finish from Silva but nasty work #Ufc314 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) April 13, 2025

Did not see Silva with the submission win over Bryce on my bingo card. Slick finish! #UFC314 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 13, 2025

Sheesh Jean is a fucking killer ! — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) April 13, 2025

Who would you like to see Jean Silva fight next following his submission victory over Bryce Mitchell this evening in Miami?