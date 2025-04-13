Pros react after Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314

Tonight’s UFC 314 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated featherweight contest between Yair Rodriguez and Patricio Pitbull.

Rodriguez (20-5 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he stepped foot in the Octagon this evening in Miami. ‘El Pantera’ was coming off back-to-back stoppage losses against Brian Ortega and Alex Volkanovski in his tow most previous efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the Mexican standout had earned a submission win over Josh Emmett to claim the promotion’s interim featherweight title.

Meanwhile, Patrico Pitbull (36-7 MMA) was making his UFC debut this evening at the Kaseya Center. The former Bellator champion had most previously competed last March in Belfast, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Jeremy Kennedy. The Brazilian had gone 4-2 over his past six fights overall ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s ‘Rodriguez vs. Pitbull’ matchup proved to be a solid fight. Unfortunately for the former Bellator champ, he was outpointed and seemingly controlled by Yair Rodriguez throughout the entire 15-minute affair. ‘El Pantera’ even dropped Patricio in the third and final round and is now poised for another top contender and or title fight next.

Official UFC 314 Results: Yair Rodriguez def. Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rodriguez vs. Pitbull’ below:

Let see what Pitbull got this should be a good one 💯 #UFC314 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) April 13, 2025

Yair 🇲🇽 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) April 13, 2025

The was the toughest fight they could have given Pitbull coming into UFC — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 13, 2025

Let’s gooooo Yair!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 13, 2025

Good fight — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 13, 2025

Yair with a flawless performance let’s gooo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 13, 2025

Yair looked fantastic tonight!!! — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) April 13, 2025

