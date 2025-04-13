Pros react after Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314
Tonight’s UFC 314 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated featherweight contest between Yair Rodriguez and Patricio Pitbull.
Rodriguez (20-5 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he stepped foot in the Octagon this evening in Miami. ‘El Pantera’ was coming off back-to-back stoppage losses against Brian Ortega and Alex Volkanovski in his tow most previous efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the Mexican standout had earned a submission win over Josh Emmett to claim the promotion’s interim featherweight title.
Meanwhile, Patrico Pitbull (36-7 MMA) was making his UFC debut this evening at the Kaseya Center. The former Bellator champion had most previously competed last March in Belfast, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Jeremy Kennedy. The Brazilian had gone 4-2 over his past six fights overall ahead of tonight’s affair.
Tonight’s ‘Rodriguez vs. Pitbull’ matchup proved to be a solid fight. Unfortunately for the former Bellator champ, he was outpointed and seemingly controlled by Yair Rodriguez throughout the entire 15-minute affair. ‘El Pantera’ even dropped Patricio in the third and final round and is now poised for another top contender and or title fight next.
Official UFC 314 Results: Yair Rodriguez def. Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rodriguez vs. Pitbull’ below:
Let see what Pitbull got this should be a good one 💯 #UFC314
— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) April 13, 2025
Yair 🇲🇽
— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) April 13, 2025
The was the toughest fight they could have given Pitbull coming into UFC
— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 13, 2025
Post-fight reactions to Yair Rodriguez defeating Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314:
Let’s gooooo Yair!!!
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 13, 2025
Good fight
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 13, 2025
Yair with a flawless performance let’s gooo
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 13, 2025
Yair looked fantastic tonight!!!
— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) April 13, 2025
Who would you like to see Patricio Pitbull fight next following his decision victory over Patricio Pitbull this evening in Miami?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC UFC 314 Yair Rodriguez