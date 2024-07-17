Abdul Razak Alhassan unloads on “p***y” Cody Brundage after UFC Denver: “Let’s run it back”

By Cole Shelton - July 16, 2024

Abdul Razak Alhassan believes Cody Brundage wanted a way out of their UFC Denver fight and he took it at the first opportunity.

Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage

Alhassan and Brundage were fighting on the main card in an intriguing middleweight bout that many didn’t think would need the judges. Right when the ball rang, Brundage shot in for a takedown, and Alhassan landed a big shot that rocked him. As Brundage was scrambling and holding onto a single leg, Alhassan landed several elbows to the back of Brundage’s head and the ref stopped the fight. Unfortnately, Brundage couldn’t continue and the fight was ruled a No Contest just 37 seconds into the opening round.

Following the No Contest, Abdul Razak Alhassan spoke to John Morgan of Grind City Media and said he felt like Cody Brundage wanted a way out of the fight.

“I’m still pissed off about it. Of course in that kind of situation where he’s turning and I’m trying to get my shots in, and even when I watched the video, it was only one time. And even that one was questionable when it hit him. I feel that guy, sorry for my curse, he just became a p***y. He decided, ‘I don’t want to fight anymore. I don’t want to do it,'” Alhassan said…

“They gave him a time, I really thought this guy would get up. I still have that anger right now, I was really hoping he would get up. As I was pacing a few times, I looked at his corner and saw his coaches telling him this (waving hand back-and-forth to tell him not to continue), I literally saw his coach and I was like ‘What the hell?’ What kind of coach would tell his fighter this is how we come to show the fans we belong here… This guy is trying to get an easy way out, he doesn’t want to fight anymore. I had a lot of respect for his coaches, I never thought they’d give him that kind of advice,” Alhassan added.

Abdul Razak Alhassan says he believes Cody Brundage faked being hurt so the fight wouldn’t continue so he could get a DQ win. Luckily, the ref called the fight a No Contest and because of that, Alhassan is hoping he gets rebooked because he truly wants to hurt Brundage now.

“I want him back right away. Let’s run it back and put a f*****g hole in his face,” Alhassan concluded.

Whether or not the UFC would rebook Brundage vs. Alhassan after UFC Denver is uncertain, but Alhassan is hopeful they do.

Abdul Razak Alhassan Cody Brundage UFC

