WATCH | Colby Covington brutalizes influencer in hilarious sparring session

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is seemingly enjoying his time on the sidelines.

‘Chaos’ hasn’t competed since his third crack at welterweight gold last December against Leon Edwards. The UFC 296 bout ended a long hiatus for Colby Covington, but the fight didn’t go the way he had hoped. ‘Rocky’ largely dominated and outpointed the former interim champion en route to a lopsided decision victory.

Post-fight, Colby Covington revealed that he competed with a foot injury. However, the welterweight contender is seemingly now healthy, and preparing for his UFC return. While Covington was linked to a grudge match with Ian Machado Garry, the fight failed to come to fruition. Instead, ‘The Future’ handed Michael Page a unanimous decision loss last month.

Regardless, Colby Covington is keeping himself in good shape and is still training. That was seen in a video that was posted by influencer Kaz Sawyer earlier this week. In the video, the influencer stated that he was excited to train with ‘Chaos’, but it didn’t go well. Covington threw around Sawyer, and the influencer jokingly ended the video with himself on a stretcher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaz (@kazsawyer)

UFC welterweight Colby Covington dominates influencer in hilarious sparring session

While the video is humorous, it’s no joke that Colby Covington is currently preparing for his UFC return. As of now, ‘Chaos’ hasn’t signed a deal to return to the cage. However, the former interim welterweight champion has been linked to several names over the last few months.

Beyond the aforementioned Ian Garry, Colby Covington has also been linked to names such as Charles Oliveira, and Dustin Poirier. ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of action since his UFC 300 loss to Arman Tsarukyan, and has since teased a move to welterweight. If he does move up, a fight with Covington would be thrilling.

Meanwhile, ‘The Diamond’ is fresh off his submission loss to Islam Makhachev in June. Post-fight, Poirier admitted that the contest could be his last. However, the 35-year-old has instead changed his mind, and listed Colby Covington as one of his potential retirement opponents.

What do you make of this video featuring the welterweight contender? Who do you want to see Colby Covington fight in his UFC return?