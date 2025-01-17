Renato Moicano sends message to Islam Makhachev ahead of shock UFC 311 title fight: “Tomorrow is money time!”

By Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Renato Moicano has sent a warning to Islam Makhachev ahead of their UFC 311 title fight.

Renato Moicano

The man known to fans as ‘Money Moicano’ has received the opportunity of a lifetime. Fresh off a stoppage victory over Benoit Saint-Denis in September, Renato Moicano was initially set to meet Beneil Dariush on Saturday. However, due to an injury to Arman Tsarukyan, the Brazilian has now been bumped to the main event.

Earlier today, Dana White made the fight official. On Saturday night, Renato Moicano will headline UFC 311, against dominant lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The Russian heads into the bout searching for his fourth title defense, last submitting Dustin Poirier in June. Initial betting odds have Makhachev positioned as a massive favorite to retain the gold.

However, Renato Moicano isn’t afraid. After the UFC 311 main event was made official, ‘Money’ was seen in a video released by the company. In the brief clip, Moicano sent a warning to Islam Makhachev, stating that tomorrow night is his night. The Brazilian also revealed that he had a feeling something would happen to the main event, and has been training five rounds in camp.

Renato Moicano sends a message to Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 311 title fight

“‘Money’ Moicano is coming for the belt, be ready Islam Makhachev.” Renato Moicano stated in a video posted by the UFC on X earlier today. “Tomorrow night is money time. Man, I’m so happy that I’ve gotten this opportunity. I’ve been working for this for a long time, and I knew it could happen. That’s why I was training five rounds, that I was training with a southpaw.”

He continued, “I’m ready. Tomorrow night, I’m going to shock the world. Be ready, because I am. This is ‘Money’ Moicano, and tomorrow I will be the champion of the world. Let’s f*cking go, let’s f*cking go. Time to go.”

While Renato Moicano is confident, fans and bettors aren’t as sold on the Brazilian’s chances in this short-notice bout. According to the current line from MGM, ‘Money’ is a substantial +625 underdog. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev has opened up as a -1000 favorite. With a win on Saturday, Moicano will secure not only UFC gold but one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you think Renato Moicano will upset Islam Makhachev tomorrow?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Islam Makhachev Renato Moicano UFC

