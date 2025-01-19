Dana White confirms Arman Tsarukyan’s next fight will not be for title following UFC 311 removal

By Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is no longer due for a UFC title opportunity, says Dana White.

Dana White Arman Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan was expected to challenge Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 311 this past Saturday night. During the weigh-ins on Friday, White took to social media to announce that Tsarukyan was pulled from the card due to a back injury. “Akhalkalakets” was replaced by Renato Moicano, who was submitted in the first round.

While some believe that a rematch between Makhachev and Tsarukyan remains the most competitive lightweight title fight to book, White has revealed that the bout will not be rescheduled next.

Dana White Says It’s Back to The Drawing Board for Arman Tsarukyan

Dana White spoke to reporters during the UFC 311 post-fight press conference. During his scrum, the UFC boss confirmed that Arman Tsarukyan has missed his window to compete for UFC gold and will need to work his way back into contention.

“I don’t know [what’s next for Tsarukyan],” White said. “He’s not getting a title shot. So, that means he’s gonna have to fight his way back to the title.”

Tsarukyan responded to White’s comments and he has no issue with the decision.

“I agree with @danawhite. Once my back heals, I’ll be ready to prove I’m the true #1 contender by taking on anyone they put in front of me!”

Time will tell when Tsarukyan will be ready to step back inside the Octagon. Despite missing out on a crack at UFC gold this go-around, another win over a top contender could very well land the Armenian a title fight.

Whether or not Tsarukyan ever gets his rematch with Makhachev could be a different story, whether he gets a championship fight or not. The reigning 155-pound titleholder has made it clear that he wants to become a UFC “champ-champ” and has even mulled over a potential middleweight title fight at some point.

