Dana White confirms Arman Tsarukyan’s next fight will not be for title following UFC 311 removal

Dana White Says It’s Back to The Drawing Board for Arman Tsarukyan

Dana White spoke to reporters during the UFC 311 post-fight press conference. During his scrum, the UFC boss confirmed that Arman Tsarukyan has missed his window to compete for UFC gold and will need to work his way back into contention.

“I don’t know [what’s next for Tsarukyan],” White said. “He’s not getting a title shot. So, that means he’s gonna have to fight his way back to the title.”

Tsarukyan responded to White’s comments and he has no issue with the decision.

I agree with @danawhite. Once my back heals, I’ll be ready to prove I’m the true #1 contender by taking on anyone they put in front of me! https://t.co/LAI2khcxCX — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) January 19, 2025

Time will tell when Tsarukyan will be ready to step back inside the Octagon. Despite missing out on a crack at UFC gold this go-around, another win over a top contender could very well land the Armenian a title fight.

Whether or not Tsarukyan ever gets his rematch with Makhachev could be a different story, whether he gets a championship fight or not. The reigning 155-pound titleholder has made it clear that he wants to become a UFC “champ-champ” and has even mulled over a potential middleweight title fight at some point.