Charles Oliveira reacts to Islam Makhachev’s main event win at UFC 311

By Harry Kettle - January 20, 2025

UFC star Charles Oliveira has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s victory in the main event of UFC 311.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev

As we know, Charles Oliveira is one of the biggest stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship right now. He’s a veteran, he’s a former world champion, and he’s eager to prove that he still has what it takes to win a belt at 155 pounds. Following his win over Michael Chandler, he’s also seen by many as one of the leading contenders for a future title shot against Islam Makhachev.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira will attend UFC 311 to watch Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2: ‘I’m the next’

For the time being, nobody really knows what’s next for Makhachev. He’s suggested heading up in weight, but in addition, there are plenty of lightweight stars waiting to take him on. Either way, though, the division is looking as stacked as ever heading into the rest of 2025.

The aforementioned Oliveira was cageside to watch Makhachev submit and defeat Renato Moicano on Saturday night. After the contest, ‘Do Bronx’ made it known that he believes he’s earned the right to take on Islam again.

Oliveira wants Makhachev match

“It was a great fight,” Oliveira said in a cageside video released by UFC. “He is the champion. He did what he had to do. But I’m next, and he knows that. The lightweight champion is called Charles Oliveira. I’m ready for that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

There’s no denying that Charles Oliveira is one of the best lightweights in the world. Alas, given that he’s already beaten him, Islam Makhachev may opt to look elsewhere for fresh challengers.

Do you believe we will see Charles Oliveira get another shot at the lightweight championship this year? If he does, will he be able to claim the belt? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

